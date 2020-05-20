The Mandalorian Season 2: Timothy Olyphant set to wear Boba Fett's armour

It's no secret that The Mandalorian: Season 2 is set to take some of the most famous characters from the expanded Star Wars universe.

It's very likely we are going to get Rosario Dawson as fan favourite Ahsoka Tano, Katee Sackhoff has been confirmed as The Clone Wars‘ Bo-Katan - and it's also looks like Temuera Morrison will play Boba Fett once more.

Timothy Olyphant, however, may well be the first person we see in the show wearing Boba Fett's armour.

According to a SlashFilm scoop, The Justified star has been cast as Cobb Vanth, a sheriff who is rumoured to be the person who now owns Boba Fett's iconic green armour, having procured it from Jawas that scavenged it after the events of Return of the Jedi.



If this is the case, then it's likely we will get a lovely showdown episode between Olyphant and Morrison.

None of this confirms that Boba Fett is still alive (he could just be shown in flashbacks) but it does begin to paint a picture as to how Fett will fit into the show.

This storyline is also something that was touched on in the Star Wars book series Aftermath.

The Mandalorian: Season 2 is still set to be released later in the year. Until then, make sure you (re)watch the first season which is currently top of our best Disney Plus TV shows list.