New trailer offers best look yet at Predator anthology series

A fresh trailer and poster have landed for the highly anticipated animated anthology series Predator: Killer of Killers. It offers a deeper look into the three distinct historical periods during which humanity's fiercest warriors will face the iconic extraterrestrial, fishnet-loving, hunter.

Directed by Dan Trachtenberg, the man behind Prey and the upcoming Predator: Badlands, who is clearly the guy you want right now if you’re knocking out anything Predator-related. This “next evolution” of the Predator universe is set to premiere on Hulu and Disney+ on 6th June.

The trailer provides glimpses into each of the three interwoven stories. The first follows a determined Viking raider leading her young son on a perilous quest for vengeance. The second plunges into feudal Japan, depicting a brutal battle for succession where a ninja turns against his brother. Finally, the third narrative takes to the skies of World War II, where a pilot investigates a mysterious, otherworldly threat to the Allied forces. A different Predator appears in each, offering a unique look at how the Yautja can differ.

This anthology promises to expand the lore of the Predator franchise, raising intriguing questions about the creatures' persistent return to Earth despite facing formidable adversaries, akin to what we most recently saw in Prey. It also sparks speculation about potential connections to Trachtenberg's other upcoming film, Predator: Badlands, slated for a theatrical release in November.

Trachtenberg co-directed the film with Josh Wassung from the animation company Third Floor. The voice cast includes Lindsay LaVanchy, Louis Ozawa, Rick Gonzalez, and notably, Michael Biehn, who also appeared in Aliens.

While a previous teaser hinted at the interaction between the three time periods and the Predators, this new trailer emphasises family, power, and freedom themes, suggesting deeper emotional layers within the action-packed narratives.

With Predator: Killer of Killers arriving on Hulu and Disney+ on 6th June before Predator: Badlands releases later this year on 7th November, this year promises to be thrilling for fans of the now iconic franchise that’s back again, stronger than ever.

