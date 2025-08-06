One of Netflix's biggest shows of all time is back

Netflix’s Wednesday is comfortably the streamer’s biggest English language show to date, and the second season has just dropped.

Well, the first half of the Wednesday season 2 anyway. As is the norm for the biggest Netflix shows, the second half will be released a little later, on September 3rd.

The first part of Wednesday season 2 consists of four episodes, while the second will offer another four. Just like the first season, it’s an 8-episode run in total.

But is it any good? At the time of writing the new season actually has a higher Rotten Tomatoes score than the original, with 81% compared to 73% for the original 2022 run.

In recent years the big story surrounding Wednesday has been how massively popular it was, and is. But it wasn’t nearly as much of a universal critical hit as some other streamer shows.

Radio Times calls season 2 “much improved” in its 4-star review.

“It builds on what made the first so popular while improving on what didn't work, like a new and improved Frankenstein creation that stitches stronger flesh to the skeleton of where we began,” reads the review. Nice.

Among the new cast members for this season are Steve Buscemi as Barry Dort, principal of Wednesday’s school, and Billie Piper as music teacher Isadora Capri.

Fans of the show may be up in arms about it being split into two parts, but we doubt they’ll have too many complaints about the actual content of Wednesday season 2.

But for the onlookers, the big question is whether season 2 will be able to summon nearly as many viewers as the original earned almost three years ago back in 2022.

Early signs are positive, though. In the week before the show’s release, Wednesday season one creeped back into the Netflix top 10 for English language shows — charting at number 6.

Netflix subscribers spent a collective 18.3 million hours watching the season just between Jul 28th and August 3rd, equivalent to 2.7 million complete viewings. Or more than 2089 years years in collective time. Yikes.

It pales in comparison to what Wednesday season 1 racked up in its first 91 days, though — a mind-blowing 196 millennia in collected watch time, or 1.7 billion hours.

Fingers crossed we shouldn’t have to wait quite as long for Wednesday season 3, which was officially renewed on July 23rd. “We want to continue digging deeper into our characters while expanding the world of Nevermore and Wednesday,” said showrunner Alfred Gough of the next season.