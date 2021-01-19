Zack Snyder's Justice League is now a 'one shot' movie, not a mini series

Zack Snyder's Justice League is edging closer to release. Currently, the director is putting the finishing touches to what is said to be the definitive version of the movie - a movie that was taken over by Joss Whedon, who made significant changes, when Snyder had to leave because of a bereavement. It was critically mauled as a result and had a muted box office.

Heading to HBO Max, in the US at least, the project has seen Snyder adding in a ton of additional (albeit already shot) footage. Couple this a hefty budget for VFX - reportedly $70 million, or the cost of Jurassic Park - and what we have is a production that's unprecedented.

Tellingly, the movie will not have any scenes in it that were shot by Joss Whedon.

Originally it was slated as a four-hour mini series but Snyder took to Vero - according to Twitter account @theSNYDERVERSE and picked up by @snyderversedc - to confirm that what we will see will indeed be a one-shot movie, not a mini series.

Now, this changes things if it is indeed the case. The idea that HBO Max is set to put the Snyder Cut out as an epic one-shot is pretty exciting. There is also talk of it getting an IMAX release, when big screens the world over open up again.

Snyder has history of creating sprawling director cuts. There are three versions of Snyder's Watchmen. An already hefty 162-minute theatrical release, a 186-minute director's cut and a whopping 215-minute Ultimate Cut which has the Tales of the Black Freighter animation interspersed into it.

Other than that Vero post, Znyder is yet to confirm that his version of Justice League will be one long movie.

The Zack Snyder's Justice League release date is March 2021.