New Wonder Woman movie is coming, without Gal Godot

The new era of DC movies is almost here, and it’s going to include a fresh take on Wonder Woman.

“We're working on Wonder Woman. Wonder Woman's being written right now,” DC co-head James Gunn told Entertainment Weekly.

There’s no announcement as yet on who will play Wonder Woman, but it won't be Gal Godot. And the character is apparently considered one of the top four of the new DC cinematic universe, alongside Superman, Batman and Supergirl.

“I wouldn't say only those four characters, but I would say that those four characters are incredibly important to us,” Gunn said in response to the idea the four make up the strongest DC character pillars.

“Right now, I feel great about where two of those characters are, and then we're dealing with the other two.”

Wondering which are the two Gunn feels “great” about? That will be Superman, who has a new film out in exactly a month, on July 11th, and Supergirl.

Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow is due in cinemas on June 26th, 2026, with Milly Alcock cast as Supergirl herself.

(Image credit: HBO)

It’s Batman and Wonder Woman who still clearly need a bit more work to get Gunn feeling good. And with The Batman Part 2 not due until 2027 — and that’s a Batman Gunn doesn’t really consider part of his new take on DC — Bats won't be whipped into shape for ages by the looks of things.

Wonder Woman is also inextricably linked to another in-the-works project, HBO TV show Paradise Lost. It’s based around the Amazons of Themyscira, the society of warrior women from which Wonder Woman originally came.

James Gunn has previously said the show is inspired by Game of Thrones, but now says it’s very much a “separate thing” to the Wonder Woman movie in the works. And it sounds like Paradise Lost won’t be out any time soon either.

It’s “slow moving, but it's moving,” says Gunn.

“Slow moving” might be taken as the whole vibe of the DC reboot, at least to the mostly uninformed outsider. James Gunn and Peter Safran took on the job of co-heads of DC Studios in October 2022. And almost three years later, we’re only about to see the first fruits of this new era of leadership, with Superman.

The film’s was made for $225 million according to DC, although The Hollywood Reporter writes the actual figure could be closer to $363 million, a claim Gunn himself has previously disputed. Either way, Superman needs to draw in big crowds when hit opens in cinemas on July 11. We’ll be there. Will you?