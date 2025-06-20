James Gunn's fave DC show hasn't even been announced yet

James Gunn has revealed his own personal favourite project in the DC universe is yet to be unveiled.

In a recent interview with Entertainment Weekly, the DC head honcho let slip his own favourite thing isn’t Superman, but an as-yet unannounced TV project.

“There's another TV show that's my favourite thing in all of this, that is hopefully getting made soon. It's just my favourite thing,” Gunn said, clearly with some level of excitement brewing.

He also teased a couple of other movie projects that, by the sounds of it, are also yet to be added to the official DC slate.

“Then there's the movie...Oh shit! I don't know what I'm allowed to say or not say, but there's a couple of other movies that are being written, one of which is in pretty good shape, another which is kind of closer to the start, but we feel positive about.”

At present there aren’t too many films or shows confirmed for James Gunn’s and Peter Safran’s new era of DC.

We have Superman, out in July, Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow in June 2026, Clayface later that year in September and Dynamic Duo after that. But there’s clearly more also in the works too.

Most newsletters are rubbish. Ours isn't. Get exclusive shortlists, celebrity interviews and the best deals on the products you care about, straight to your inbox. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

“There's a thing I'm writing, which I think it's okay.... So what will be the next thing after Clayface is not 100 percent certain, but it's pretty certain,” Gunn teased.

(Image credit: DC)

Part of the new strategy in Gunn’s era of DC is in not pelting the public with as many movies and shows as can be produced.

In a recent interview with Rolling Stone, he says this is a part of why the entire movie scene is, in his words, “dying”.

“I do believe that the reason why the movie industry is dying is not because of people not wanting to see movies,” he said. “It’s not because of home screens getting so good. The number-one reason is because people are making movies without a finished screenplay.”

James Gunn is, of course, not just an exec but also a long-standing director and writer. He wrote the Guardians of the Galaxy movies, as well as Slither, Super and the very silly Tromeo and Juliet.

Will this end up working out big time for DC? We’ll begin to find out after July 11th, when Superman is released in cinemas.