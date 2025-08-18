A Superman sequel movie is coming sooner than you'd think

Another Superman film is already being formulated by DC big boss James Gunn, continuing what he dubs a “Superman saga.”

James Gunn told Collider he has already worked out the basic treatment for the film, which will then be expanded out into a full script.

“I’ve already finished the treatment for the next story in what I’ll call the ‘Superman Saga’. The treatment is done, which means a very, very worked out treatment,” says Gunn.

He says these treatments aren’t just back of a fag packet scrawls but substantial documents.

“My treatments are incredibly intense. They’re not regular treatments. They’re 60-page treatments with dialogue and everything. And so, now I’m just turning that into a script. We’re planning out when we’re going to shoot that. It’s going to be much sooner rather than later,” says Gunn.

When will we get a Superman sequel?

His statement “we’re scheduling it now” suggests the (relative) success of the first Superman movie has turbo-boosted this project. But how soon could it come?

Gunn says the team will be “hopefully going into production on that not too far away from today.” However, there’s no real way to make these mega-budget movies all that quickly. The stars have to align for one, in a most literal sense, finding a chunk of time in which the cast can actually shoot the film.

And these movies typically land in cinemas at least a year after shooting begins, so Superman fans still have a wait ahead.

James Gunn is currently doing the interview rounds in support of Peacemaker season 2, which arrives on August 21st. It is already picking up great reviews, some saying it is stronger than not just the first season but the Superman movie too.

So is the new James Gunn era reinvigorating DC and superhero content in general? It looks that way from a critical reception perspective. But you might be surprised to hear that, so far, the Superman movie hasn’t made as much money in cinemas as 2013’s Man of Steel, Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice or Justice League.

The next big release on the DC calendar is Supergirl, due in cinemas on June 26th next year.