Disney Plus UK arrives: here's everything you can stream on day one

Disney Plus UK is here and Disney has finally revealed just what we will be getting on the service. Anyone that has been keeping an eye on what the US has with Disney Plus won't be too surprised with the reveal but it's great to see that Disney will have over 500 films, 350 series, 26 Disney+ Originals, and over 600 episodes of The Simpsons as of Day one.

Check out what is available below and start getting excited.

What we have done is broken up what is available into a number of categories (Star Wars, Marvel etc).

We haven't offered up the entire catalogue as it is too exhaustive but there is a decent list here to get you salivating about the prospect of Disney on demand coming soon.

If you just want the good stuff, then these are the lists for you:

Marvel

Ant-man

Ant-man And The Wasp

Avengers: Infinity War

Avengers: Endgame

Black Panther

Captain America: Civil War

Captain America: The First Avenger

Captain America: The Winter Soldier

Captain Marvel

Doctor Strange

Fantastic Four: Rise Of The Silver Surfer

Guardians Of The Galaxy

Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol. 2

Iron Man

Iron Man 2

Iron Man 3

Marvel Rising: Secret Warriors

Marvel Studios: Assembling A Universe

Marvel Super Hero Adventures: Frost Fight!

Marvel: 75 Years, From Pulp To Pop!

Marvel's Avengers: Age Of Ultron

Marvel's Hulk: Where Monsters Dwell

Marvel's Iron Man & Captain America: Heroes United

Marvel's Iron Man & Hulk: Heroes United

Marvel's The Avengers

Thor

Thor: Ragnarok

Thor: The Dark World

The Wolverine (2013)

X2

X-men

X-men Origins: Wolverine

X-men: Days Of Future Past

X-men: The Last Stand









Marvel cartoons and TV

Marvel's Agents Of S.h.i.e.l.d. (yr 2 2014/15 Eps 23-44)

Marvel’s Runaways (yr 1 2017/18 Eps 1-10)

The Avengers: Earth's Mightiest Heroes

Hulk And The Agents Of S.m.a.s.h.

Marvel Comics X-men

Marvel Ultimate Spider-man

Marvel's Avengers Assemble

Marvel's Avengers: Ultron Revolution

Marvel's Guardians Of The Galaxy

The Super Hero Squad Show

Marvel Comics Spider-man (1995)

Marvel's Ultimate Spider-man Vs. The Sinister 6

Marvel's Avengers: Secret Wars

Marvel's Agents Of S.h.i.e.l.d.

Marvel Comics X-men

Spider-man Unlimited

Spiderwoman

Marvel Comics The Incredible Hulk

Marvel's Agents Of S.h.i.e.l.d.

Spider-man And His Amazing Friends

Marvel's Future Avengers

The Avengers: Earth's Mightiest Heroes

Fantastic Four

Hulk And The Agents Of S.m.a.s.h.

Iron Man

Marvel Ultimate Spider-man

Marvel's Avengers Assemble

Spider-man (1981)

Marvel's Inhumans

Marvel's Agent Carter

Marvel Super Hero Adventures (shorts)

Marvel's Guardians Of The Galaxy (shorts)





Star Wars



Empire Of Dreams: The Story Of The Star Wars Trilogy (extended Hv Version)

Rogue One: A Star Wars Story

Solo: A Star Wars Story

Star Wars: A New Hope

Star Wars: Attack Of The Clones

Star Wars: Return Of The Jedi

Star Wars: Revenge Of The Sith

Star Wars: The Clone Wars

Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back

Star Wars: The Force Awakens

Star Wars: The Last Jedi

Star Wars: The Phantom Menace

Lego Star Wars: Droid Tales

Lego Star Wars: The Freemaker Adventures

Lego Star Wars: The Resistance Rises

Star Wars Forces Of Destiny

Star Wars Rebels

Star Wars: The Clone Wars

Star Wars: The New Yoda Chronicles

The Mandalorian









Pixar

Brave

Bug's Life, A

Cars

Cars 2

Cars 3

Coco

Finding Dory

Finding Nemo

The Good Dinosaur

The Incredibles

Incredibles 2

Inside Out

Monsters University

Monsters, Inc.

Ratatouille

Toy Story

Toy Story 2

Toy Story 3

Toy Story 4

Up

Wall-e

Disney movies (our selection)









101 Dalmatians (1996)

20,000 Leagues Under The Sea

Aladdin (1992)

Aladdin (2019)

Alice In Wonderland (1951)

The Aristocats

Bambi

Beauty And The Beast (1991)

Beauty And The Beast (2017)

Bedknobs And Broomsticks

Big Hero 6

Bolt

The Chronicles Of Narnia: Prince Caspian

The Chronicles Of Narnia: The Lion, The Witch And The Wardrobe

Cinderella (1950)

Cinderella (2015)

Cool Runnings

D2: The Mighty Ducks

Dinosaur

Doug's 1st Movie

Ducktales: The Movie Treasure Of The Lost Lamp

Dumbo (1941)

Dumbo (2019)

Fantasia (1940)

The Fox And The Hound

Frankenweenie (2012)

Freaky Friday (1977)

Freaky Friday (2003)

George Of The Jungle

The Great Muppet Caper

Herbie Goes Bananas

Herbie: Fully Loaded

Hercules (1997)

High School Musical (disney Channel)

Hocus Pocus

Holes

Honey, I Shrunk The Kids

The Hunchback Of Notre Dame (animated) (1996)

John Carter

The Jungle Book (2016)

The Jungle Book (anim) (1967)

Lady And The Tramp (1955)

Lilo & Stitch

The Lion King (1994)

The Lion King (2019)

The Little Mermaid (1989)

Maleficent

Mary Poppins (1964)

Mary Poppins Returns

Mulan (1998)

The Muppet Christmas Carol

The Muppet Movie

Muppet Treasure Island

Muppets Most Wanted

The Muppets

National Treasure

National Treasure: Book Of Secrets

The Nightmare Before Christmas (tim Burton's)

Pinocchio (1940)

Pirates Of The Caribbean: The Curse Of The Black Pearl

Pocahontas

The Princess And The Frog

The Princess Diaries

The Rescuers Down Under

The Rescuers

Return To Oz

Robin Hood (1973)

The Rocketeer

The Santa Clause

Saving Mr. Banks

Sleeping Beauty

Tangled (2010)

Tarzan (1999)

Tomorrowland

Tron: Legacy

Winnie The Pooh

Zootopia (aka: Zootropolis)





Other TV shows and movies (our selection)

Boy Meets World

Chip 'n' Dale's Rescue Rangers

Darkwing Duck

Disney's Lilo & Stitch

The New Adventures Of Winnie The Pooh

Pj Masks

The Simpsons

10 Things I Hate About You

Adventures In Babysitting (1987)

Avatar

Cheaper By The Dozen (2003)

Doctor Dolittle (1998)

Home Alone

Home Alone 2: Lost In New York

Ice Age

Jack

Mrs. Doubtfire

Never Been Kissed

Sister Act

Splash

Three Men And A Baby

Turner & Hooch

Who Framed Roger Rabbit

Willow

Free Solo

The World According To Jeff Goldblum