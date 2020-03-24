Disney Plus UK arrives: here's everything you can stream on day one
Here's what you're getting if you subscribe.
Disney Plus UK is here and Disney has finally revealed just what we will be getting on the service. Anyone that has been keeping an eye on what the US has with Disney Plus won't be too surprised with the reveal but it's great to see that Disney will have over 500 films, 350 series, 26 Disney+ Originals, and over 600 episodes of The Simpsons as of Day one.
Check out what is available below and start getting excited.
What we have done is broken up what is available into a number of categories (Star Wars, Marvel etc).
We haven't offered up the entire catalogue as it is too exhaustive but there is a decent list here to get you salivating about the prospect of Disney on demand coming soon.
If you just want the good stuff, then these are the lists for you:
- The best Marvel movies on Disney Plus UK, ranked
- Best Pixar Movies on Disney Plus UK: from Wall-E to Toy Story
- Best Simpsons episodes on Disney Plus UK
- Best Disney Plus UK movies: 20 great Disney treats
- Best Disney Plus UK TV shows: brilliant TV shows
- Best Disney Plus UK originals: 9 shows and films to watch
- Disney Plus UK classics: live action movies to stream
Marvel
Ant-man
Ant-man And The Wasp
Avengers: Infinity War
Avengers: Endgame
Black Panther
Captain America: Civil War
Captain America: The First Avenger
Captain America: The Winter Soldier
Captain Marvel
Doctor Strange
Fantastic Four: Rise Of The Silver Surfer
Guardians Of The Galaxy
Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol. 2
Iron Man
Iron Man 2
Iron Man 3
Marvel Rising: Secret Warriors
Marvel Studios: Assembling A Universe
Marvel Super Hero Adventures: Frost Fight!
Marvel: 75 Years, From Pulp To Pop!
Marvel's Avengers: Age Of Ultron
Marvel's Hulk: Where Monsters Dwell
Marvel's Iron Man & Captain America: Heroes United
Marvel's Iron Man & Hulk: Heroes United
Marvel's The Avengers
Thor
Thor: Ragnarok
Thor: The Dark World
The Wolverine (2013)
X2
X-men
X-men Origins: Wolverine
X-men: Days Of Future Past
X-men: The Last Stand
Marvel cartoons and TV
Marvel's Agents Of S.h.i.e.l.d. (yr 2 2014/15 Eps 23-44)
Marvel’s Runaways (yr 1 2017/18 Eps 1-10)
The Avengers: Earth's Mightiest Heroes
Hulk And The Agents Of S.m.a.s.h.
Marvel Comics X-men
Marvel Ultimate Spider-man
Marvel's Avengers Assemble
Marvel's Avengers: Ultron Revolution
Marvel's Guardians Of The Galaxy
The Super Hero Squad Show
Marvel Comics Spider-man (1995)
Marvel's Ultimate Spider-man Vs. The Sinister 6
Marvel's Avengers: Secret Wars
Marvel's Agents Of S.h.i.e.l.d.
Marvel Comics X-men
Spider-man Unlimited
Spiderwoman
Marvel Comics The Incredible Hulk
Marvel's Agents Of S.h.i.e.l.d.
Spider-man And His Amazing Friends
Marvel's Future Avengers
The Avengers: Earth's Mightiest Heroes
Fantastic Four
Hulk And The Agents Of S.m.a.s.h.
Iron Man
Marvel Ultimate Spider-man
Marvel's Avengers Assemble
Spider-man (1981)
Marvel's Inhumans
Marvel's Agent Carter
Marvel Super Hero Adventures (shorts)
Marvel's Guardians Of The Galaxy (shorts)
Star Wars
Empire Of Dreams: The Story Of The Star Wars Trilogy (extended Hv Version)
Rogue One: A Star Wars Story
Solo: A Star Wars Story
Star Wars: A New Hope
Star Wars: Attack Of The Clones
Star Wars: Return Of The Jedi
Star Wars: Revenge Of The Sith
Star Wars: The Clone Wars
Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back
Star Wars: The Force Awakens
Star Wars: The Last Jedi
Star Wars: The Phantom Menace
Lego Star Wars: Droid Tales
Lego Star Wars: The Freemaker Adventures
Lego Star Wars: The Resistance Rises
Star Wars Forces Of Destiny
Star Wars Rebels
Star Wars: The Clone Wars
Star Wars: The New Yoda Chronicles
The Mandalorian
Pixar
Brave
Bug's Life, A
Cars
Cars 2
Cars 3
Coco
Finding Dory
Finding Nemo
The Good Dinosaur
The Incredibles
Incredibles 2
Inside Out
Monsters University
Monsters, Inc.
Ratatouille
Toy Story
Toy Story 2
Toy Story 3
Toy Story 4
Up
Wall-e
Disney movies (our selection)
101 Dalmatians (1996)
20,000 Leagues Under The Sea
Aladdin (1992)
Aladdin (2019)
Alice In Wonderland (1951)
The Aristocats
Bambi
Beauty And The Beast (1991)
Beauty And The Beast (2017)
Bedknobs And Broomsticks
Big Hero 6
Bolt
The Chronicles Of Narnia: Prince Caspian
The Chronicles Of Narnia: The Lion, The Witch And The Wardrobe
Cinderella (1950)
Cinderella (2015)
Cool Runnings
D2: The Mighty Ducks
Dinosaur
Doug's 1st Movie
Ducktales: The Movie Treasure Of The Lost Lamp
Dumbo (1941)
Dumbo (2019)
Fantasia (1940)
The Fox And The Hound
Frankenweenie (2012)
Freaky Friday (1977)
Freaky Friday (2003)
George Of The Jungle
The Great Muppet Caper
Herbie Goes Bananas
Herbie: Fully Loaded
Hercules (1997)
High School Musical (disney Channel)
Hocus Pocus
Holes
Honey, I Shrunk The Kids
The Hunchback Of Notre Dame (animated) (1996)
John Carter
The Jungle Book (2016)
The Jungle Book (anim) (1967)
Lady And The Tramp (1955)
Lilo & Stitch
The Lion King (1994)
The Lion King (2019)
The Little Mermaid (1989)
Maleficent
Mary Poppins (1964)
Mary Poppins Returns
Mulan (1998)
The Muppet Christmas Carol
The Muppet Movie
Muppet Treasure Island
Muppets Most Wanted
The Muppets
National Treasure
National Treasure: Book Of Secrets
The Nightmare Before Christmas (tim Burton's)
Pinocchio (1940)
Pirates Of The Caribbean: The Curse Of The Black Pearl
Pocahontas
The Princess And The Frog
The Princess Diaries
The Rescuers Down Under
The Rescuers
Return To Oz
Robin Hood (1973)
The Rocketeer
The Santa Clause
Saving Mr. Banks
Sleeping Beauty
Tangled (2010)
Tarzan (1999)
Tomorrowland
Tron: Legacy
Winnie The Pooh
Zootopia (aka: Zootropolis)
Other TV shows and movies (our selection)
Boy Meets World
Chip 'n' Dale's Rescue Rangers
Darkwing Duck
Disney's Lilo & Stitch
The New Adventures Of Winnie The Pooh
Pj Masks
The Simpsons
10 Things I Hate About You
Adventures In Babysitting (1987)
Avatar
Cheaper By The Dozen (2003)
Doctor Dolittle (1998)
Home Alone
Home Alone 2: Lost In New York
Ice Age
Jack
Mrs. Doubtfire
Never Been Kissed
Sister Act
Splash
Three Men And A Baby
Turner & Hooch
Who Framed Roger Rabbit
Willow
Free Solo
The World According To Jeff Goldblum