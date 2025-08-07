Football fans need to restart their Disney+ subscriptions, or miss out on this huge new streaming add-on

Mickey Mouse, Will Smith, Captain America and Lamine Yamal might not seem like they have much in common, however, soon you will be able to find them all on Disney+. That’s because Spanish LaLiga matches are coming to UK and Irish screens, starting this Saturday night. The beloved streaming service, already home to the extremely popular Wrexham documentary, is now adding top-tier Spanish football to its ever-growing menu of shows.

LaLiga confirmed the "groundbreaking three-year broadcast deals" with both Disney+ and Premier Sports, running until the end of the 2027-28 season. Disney+ has snagged the coveted exclusive Saturday primetime matches – because who doesn't love a bit of Spanish flair with their weekend takeaway?

Premier Sports - the streaming service which used to have exclusive rights to stream LaLiga matches - will still be showing over 340 matches a season, and remains the main broadcaster. So, if you're a true LaLiga fanatic, prepare to subscribe to even more streaming services.

Your Saturday nights just got better ⚽ | LALIGA | Disney+ UK - YouTube Watch On

The inaugural Disney+ x LaLiga kick-off sees Valencia CF hosting Real Sociedad at 8:30pm this Saturday. Next week, brace yourselves for newly promoted Levante UD battling current champions FC Barcelona, followed by RCD Mallorca versus Real Madrid on the 30th of August. These aren't just any old games; Disney+ has gone all out to secure the cream of the crop, promising regular appearances from giants like Real Madrid, Barcelona, and Atlético Madrid.

For existing Disney+ subscribers, this news is like finding an extra tenner in your old jeans – weekly Spanish football at no additional cost.

If you’re already shelling out for your monthly dose of Disney magic, you’re in for a treat. However, for the truly dedicated, the cost of following your favourite Spanish side will involve dropping a bit more money, as you'll probably want to keep hold of that Premier Sports subscription too.

¡Un GOL INCREÍBLE en CADA ESTADIO de LALIGA 2024/25! - YouTube Watch On

Premier Sports is £15.99 a month (or £199 annually), while Disney+ can set you back up to £12.99. Suddenly, following every twist and turn of Barcelona and Real Madrid might require a carefully managed budget, potentially setting you back £28.98 per month across both services.

ESPN is handling production, with Real Madrid and Liverpool legend Steve McManaman leading the charge alongside former Arsenal and West Ham midfielder Stewart Robson.

Ian Darke and Rob Palmer will be on play-by-play duties, ensuring you won't miss a single "¡Golazo!" So, clear your Saturday evenings, charge your devices, and get ready for a whole new kind of magic – the kind that involves Jude Bellingham scoring for Real Madrid on your screen. It's a whole new world.