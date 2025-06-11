Disney+ launches massive summer streaming discount

Just in time to return to the kitchen

Starting, well now, viewers can dive into a diverse array of highly anticipated premieres and beloved series at a significantly reduced price on Disney+, with the House of Mouse offering a promo.

The streaming service is offering its Disney+ Standard with Ads plan for just £1.99 per month for four months. This deal represents a saving of £12.00 compared to the regular monthly price over the same period. This limited-time promotion runs from the 11th June through to the 30th June, so you have until the end of the month to see if you fancy jumping on board.

Subscribers who take advantage of this offer will gain access to a rich library of content, including Walt Disney Animation Studios’ Snow White, that premiered the same day as the deal went live – the films one of the biggest missteps in recent Disney memory, and will no doubt be the face of many memes in coming week.

Marvel Television's Ironheart | Official Trailer 2 | Disney+ - YouTube Marvel Television's Ironheart | Official Trailer 2 | Disney+ - YouTube
Watch On

More excitingly, though Marvel Television’s Ironheart arrives on the 25th June, which has been executive produced by Ryan Coogler.

The show will be closely followed by the fourth season of FX’s critically acclaimed series The Bear on the 26th June, so you can catch up with Carmy and the gang. Sci-fi fans can look forward to the first-ever TV show set in the Alien universe when Alien: Earth drops on the 13th August – it's a big summer for the service.

The Bear | Season 4 Official Trailer | Jeremy Allen White, Ayo Edebiri, Ebon Moss-Bachrach | FX - YouTube The Bear | Season 4 Official Trailer | Jeremy Allen White, Ayo Edebiri, Ebon Moss-Bachrach | FX - YouTube
Watch On

The service also includes all the MCU films, excluding the Spider-Man movies and the recently released Thunderbolts*, as well as every episode of hit series like The Simpsons, Bob’s Burgers, How I Met Your Mother and even Peep Show, which, for our money, makes Sophie a Disney Princess.

It’s important to note that after the initial four-month promotional period, the Disney+ Standard with Ads plan will automatically renew at the then-current monthly retail price unless cancelled by the subscriber. This discount is only available for the version of the streamer that includes ads.

