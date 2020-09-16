Bill & Ted Face The Music is out in the UK today - party on!

Bill & Ted Face The Music is the release the world needs right now. The movie was originally meant to come out earlier in the year, and only in cinemas, but lockdown meant that the makers of the movie had to have a rethink.

This lead to a staggered release, with the US getting the film first - shakes fist - and also the ability to watch it in their pants at home, via premium VOD.

The UK, meanwhile, have had to wait a little longer but Bill & Ted Face The Music is finally here - and only in cinemas. This delay did mean that we could see what the US thought of the film, before we don a mask and get off our sofas. The good news is, they loved it.

Set some 30 years after the original, fantastic movies, Bill S. Preston Esq (Alex Winter) and Ted 'Theodore' Logan (Keanu Reeves) are now middle-aged best friends who go on a new adventure when a visitor from the future warns them that only their song can save life as we know it.

This time they have their daughters on hand (a sublime Samara Weaving and Brigette Lundy-Paine) and some more historical figures to help them find the song that will save the universe.

To get you in the mood, Warner Bros has released this neat little featurette that showcases the duo throughout the ages, complete with soundbites from director Dean Parisot, co-writer Ed Solomon and producer Scott Kroopf.

