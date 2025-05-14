A Minecraft Movie is coming to DVD, Blu-ray in June: all the details as chicken jockey madness comes home

A lot of people have seen A Minecraft Movie, which is slowly crawling towards a $1 billion box office take. Popcorn at the ready — you’ll soon be able to see it at home, too.

The Blu-ray and DVD releases of A Minecraft Movie are out on June 24th in the US and June 30th in the UK. Plenty of time to get them in for Christmas, then.

If that’s too long a wait, the digital release is on our doorstep. Those in the US can already rent A Minecraft Movie, for $19.99 or $24.99 for the 4K version, while the UK streams will unlock on May 19th.



That’s right, you can watch A Minecraft Movie at home while it’s still in cinemas. As usual, these rentals are 30-day unlocks, but once you start watching you’ll have 48 hours until your access runs out.

The Blu-ray versions of the physical release will also get a few minor bits of bonus content, although there’s no Jack Black commentary track here for the old-school DVD fans.

There are five featurettes, three of which run a little under 15 minutes, while the last two are short sub-10-minute pieces. Here’s the lot:

Building the World of Minecraft: Block Party

Creepers, Zombies and Endermen Oh My!

A Minecraft Movie: Pixel Pals

A Minecraft Movie: Block Beats

Marlene + Nitwit

It would appear these extras are not included in the DVD version of A Minecraft Movie, so choose your edition carefully. The DVD costs £9.99, the Blu-ray £14.99 and the 4K Blu-ray set is £24.99. There's also a "limited edition" Steelbook release, for £34.99.

The digital rental, available in just a few days, is £19.99. You’ll be able to get it from spots including Amazon, the Sky Store and Apple TV.

Could this early digital release stop A Minecraft Movie from hitting the important-to-some milestone of a $1 billion box office? Perhaps. The film currently sits at an impressive $910 million after a little under six weeks on release, but those box office receipts are really slowing down at this point.

It’s still a little ways off the money raked in by The Super Mario Bros. Movie in 2023 too — $1.36 billion.

The next new megaton game-to-movie adaptation on the horizon is The Legend of Zelda, which is due in cinemas on March 26, 2027.

