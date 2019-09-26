Best 90s films: the best 90s movies - from Fight Club to The Matrix

If you were born in the 80s, films of the 90s are your default "modern classics". As you will see from this best 90s movies guide, this was the decade of Spielberg, of action blockbusters that weren't faintly embarrassing or packed to the gills with superheroes.



UPDATED:We've decided, after much arm tugging, to add the classic Titanic to the list. I guess we'll never really know why Rose was so cold-hearted as to let Jack, the love of her life, sink to the bottom of the Atlantic Ocean. Like most of us women, I guess she just needed the wardrobe space.

Either way, to save us from a watery grave, we've also added The Lion King to the line-up. It's an absolute classic - one that's just been remade starring none other than Beyoncé, Chance the Rapper, Seth Rogen and Donald Glover to name but a few. Regardless, the 90s version is an absolute winner. And, as we mentioned a little while back, he best news of the past few months (and maybe the past few years?) is that there's going to be another movie in The Matrix franchise.



The 70s was an era of groundbreaking creativity, the 80s saw the advent of the blockbuster, but the 90s saw a little of both, resulting in a perfect mix of big-budget hits, and quirky, inventive cult hits.

Here’s our list of the 25 top films of the 90s, plenty of which are also the best movies on Netflix right now.

Upvote your favourite. And if we've left out your favourite film of the decade, let us know at the bottom of this article.

