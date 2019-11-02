Top 10 things to buy, drink, stream and do this week

Here are at Shortlist, we rely on our readers feedback - is your pint of choice featured in our best craft beers list? Upvote it! Have we missed out your all-time favourite Netflix show? Tell us.

We want to showcase what you think are the best products, drinks, TV shows and games - so this is where we’re going to do it. Below you’ll find only the cream of the crop. All these products have either gone through extensive testing in our reviews to come out as the best of the best, or they’re what we know you’re loving right now.

So without further ado, these are the top 10 things to drink, buy, play and stream this week - as voted by you.

1. Bake some bread with our best breadmaker choice

Best overall Kenwood BM450 £135.08 A great all-rounder breadmaker, the BM450 looks smart and makes tasty bread at a mid-range price. View now at Amazon

If you’re fed up of eating sub-par, shop-bought loaves of bread, then you need to get yourself the Kenwood’s BM450 breadmaker. This breadmaker was crowned ‘Best Overall’ after over 40 hours of testing, beating 13 other breadmakers up for consideration to bag the top spot. Not only is it pretty darn good-looking - with a stainless steel wraparound body and touchscreen - but it is also capable of making some big, hearty loaves. It also has a sleek glass-viewing window for you to keep an eye on your dough (like all good bakers should).

Read: Best breadmaker 2019: perfect your loaf with these brilliant bread makers

2. Stay dry with the number one umbrella around

You, our readers, seem to be loving this £19 umbrella. The Fulton Birdcage Umbrella has been voted the cream of the crop after being voted No.1. It’s practical, sleek with a little black trim, and not painfully expensive either. There’s an added bonus of it being see-through too so you can pull it down over to cover your face and still have some idea of where you’re going.

3. Play the number one Xbox game right now

Red Dead Redemption 2 is your favourite Xbox One game this week. This 2018 open world adventure allows you to play the part of Arthur Morgan, an outlaw and member of the Van der Linde gang. Its Western setting delivers everything you could possibly think of - with shootouts, heists and horseback riding all featured. It’s one of the best-selling video games of all time - with over 25 million copies shipped - so it’s no wonder it remains a fan favourite.

Read: The best Xbox One games 2019: 15 titles you need to play right now

4. Sink a shot of tequila from the best-voted bottle

Celebrating Dia de Muertos? Then you’ll definitely need a bottle of Patron Silver Tequila to keep you in the party spirit. This is a reader’s favourite with you voting this £40 bottle to the top of our best tequila picks. It may be a more premium choice but Patron obviously know what they’re doing. With a citrus aroma and peppery aftertone, this tequila is made using 100% Blue Weber Agave.

Read: Best tequila 2019: top tequila brands, ideal with salt and lime

5. Finally get a decent night’s sleep It may be getting darker earlier but that won’t necessarily help if you’re working night shifts and need to kip through the day. Or perhaps you’ve been out partying the night away, and now need to nurse yourself back to health from the comfort of your bed - the Manta Sleep Mask is here for you. The mask offers 100% blackout, superb comfort and the design means there’s no pressure on your eyelids. Added bonus - it’s machine washable.

Read: The best sleep masks for a great night's sleep

6. Prepare for Christmas with this best-voted beer advent calendar

Grown out of your chocolate advent calendar and now looking for something a bit more boozy? This Beavertown advent calendar has been voted the best of the beer bunch and offers 24 surprises all in the brewery’s iconic design. Hidden behind the doors you can find some firm favourites from their core range, some special releases and even Beavertown merchandise for when you need a day off from the drink.

7. Carb up with our best manual pasta maker

Best manual pasta maker Marcato Atlas 150 £39.48 The Marcato Atlas is the best pasta machine if you want to get your hands dirty. View now at Amazon

After 30 hours of testing, it was clear that the Marcato Atlas 150 was the best option if you want to feel like a real pasta chef. It has 10 thickness settings, a sturdy clamp and a handle that’s not going to kill your hands after 5 minutes. At just under £40, it’s certainly cheaper than any automatic pasta maker we’ve tried. If you’re less about getting your hands dirty, maybe try our best automatic option - the Philips HR2332/11 Viva Collection.

Read: Best pasta maker: from traditional mechanical rollers to all-in-one automatics

8. Catch-up with the number-one Netflix TV show

When Fox’s Lucifer was cancelled, many thought that was the end for the show. The hordes of ‘Lucifan’ followers disagreed, and the show was soon picked up by Netflix for its fourth season. That was obviously the right decision because it continues to hold strong at the top of our best Netflix TV shows shortlist. For those of you who don’t know, the show is based around Lucifer Morningstar (Tom Ellis) who is a free agent who consults with the LAPD - he also happens to be the devil.

Read: The best Netflix TV shows (November 2019): discover the best Netflix series

9. Get your rave on with the best-voted D’n’B track

Having a party this weekend, then you best make sure M.I.S.T’s Outerspace is on the playlist. The track first made the list after being chosen by Hospital Records’ CEO Tony Colman - a legend in the world of D’n’B and the man behind the stage act London Elektricity - and has continued to be upvoted by you, our Shortlist readers. According to Colman, “Outerspace is a deceptively simple but brilliant roller and fits in any set to this day.”

10. Stay in the best London hotel, voted by our readers

Planning a staycation for the new year? The Stratford Hotel in east London is a firm favourite with our readers. A stone’s throw away from the Olympic Park, this hotel has great shops, restaurants and greenery all on its doorstep. If you don’t fancy leaving the hotel, it also has three sky gardens and two restaurants. Rooms also come with flatscreen TVs with Sky and Google Chromecast, DUALIT coffee machines and a tablet for any room requests you may have.