The best Netflix stand-up comedy specials to watch right now

UPDATE: With Mo Gilligan's new Netflix comedy special out now, we sat down with the comedian to chat about his year. From a sellout tour to two Channel 4 hit shows, he's sure had a busy one, so we decided to chat about what he does in his down time - watching cartoons. Check out which of your favourites made it onto his list of the best cartoons ever made.



Best Netflix stand-up comedy specials 1 . James Acaster: Repertoire James Acaster's four-part mini-series describes itself as showing "the four stages of James Acaster" and is a perfect blend of physical comedy, wit and eccentric mannerisms. With each part interwoven into the next, it is one of the smartest shows we've ever seen. It's well-written and perfectly executed. Duration: 4 x 50 minutes 2 . Bo Burnham: Make Happy In this comedy special, Bo Burnham takes a dig at the entertainment industry, making fun of everyone from rap artists to himself. The comedian uses a combination of songs and one-liners to take on this immense topic. But, there's also a song about not being able to fit his hand in a Pringles can, so you know it is all about balance. Duration: 60 minutes 3 . Jimmy Carr: Funny Business This routine is everything you would expect from Jimmy Carr; deadpan one-liners with a wicked edge. There are no no-go zones in Carr's comedy as he perfectly walks the line of acceptability in order to draw belly laughs from those watching. Carr is a seasoned professional so you probably know this by now but, if you're easily offended, this one is not for you. Duration: 62 minutes 4 . Chris Rock: Tamborine Chris Rock is a heavyweight in the comedy circuit and this special from last year showcases why. Tamborine - the comic's first recorded show in 10 years - is a delicate balance of social commentary, politics and self-reflection. Rock is a pro at finding the funny in the devastating, whether that be in the US political landscape, police shootings or his own divorce. Duration: 64 minutes

5 . Russell Howard: Recalibrate Russell Howard has probably become one of the UK's most well-known comedians for appearances on panel shows such as Mock the Week or his own shows Russell Howard's Good News and The Russell Howard Hour. This special has all the same jovial, good-natured energy as Howard tackles topics such as porn, social media and his own shortcomings. It's self-deprecating but positive. Duration: 69 minutes 6 . Katherine Ryan: Glitter Room This is Katherine Ryan's second stand-up special and it is packed full of anecdotes, shrewd observations and parenting stories. Ryan shares her experiences of being a single mum with wit, sass and a good dig at the patriarchy. She'll also teach you the difference between day wine and night wine, so it's a win-win. Duration: 65 minutes

7 . Hasan Minhaj: Homecoming King This is the first stand-up special from former The Daily Show correspondent Hasan Minhaj. It is heartwarming - and a little heartbreaking - as he guides the audience through an exploration of the immigrant experience in the US. It's award-winning too, having won a Peabody Award in 201 for being "profound, illuminating, delightful, personable, and witty". Duration: 72 minutes 8 . Trevor Noah: Afraid of the Dark The Daily Show host uses his experience as an immigrant to provide some shrewd commentary on American culture. He touches on everything from international relations to race. It's serious stuff but Noah knows how to make you laugh through the pain. Duration: 67 minutes 9 . Dave Chappelle: The Age of Spin If you've been scrolling through Netflix then you have probably seen a fair few of Dave Chappelle's shows. The Age of Spin is one of his first specials on Netflix and according to critics, his best. Be warned; they all come with their share of controversy. Duration: 67 minutes 10 . Chelsea Peretti: One of the Greats The Brooklyn Nine-Nine star is not afraid of being a little silly to make people laugh. Originally released in 2014, this comedy special is as much comedy about comedy as stand-up itself. Peretti does not take herself too seriously and she is a better comedian for it. Duration: 74 minutes