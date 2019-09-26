Best mascara 2019: add length, curl and volume to your lashes

Maybelline New York The Falsies Volum Express Mascara review, £8.99



Just WOW! Despite the bargain price this mascara gives you the most amazing fanned-out lashes and seems to increase your length tenfold. Lifting up the hairs and opening up the eyes, it brings instant life to your face.

It’s quick and effortless to apply, and you’d be hard pressed to make a mess with the wand as its curve follows the shape of your lashes. Plus, if you do make any marks as the hairs are lifted it’s straightforward to tidy up.

One thing it doesn’t really do, though, is add any volume to your hairs, and the effect is very separated. But because the application is bobble-free, you can afford to layer it on.

We also tested the waterproof version and are happy to report that the effect on the eyes was the same – it managed to withstand both a run in the rain and chopping onions.

Usually, the only downside to waterproof formulations is that they’re difficult to take off with water, but with the correct oil cleanser this was easily overcome.

The Maybelline New York The Falsies Volum Express Mascara is by far the best everyday mascara that you can buy repeatedly – and still have cash left over for a more expensive product that you use as a treat.

The rest on test

The one that nearly won it! Lancome Hypnose Drama Mascara, £25, is by far the best tool for thickness. It is very dramatic, so possibly not to everyone’s taste for daytime use, and it does have a tendency to clump. But those niggles aside, we absolutely love this mascara.







It has a fine brush that is curved and fluffy which grips your lashes with ease. It does flick a little onto your skin – however, it manages to combine both fibre-building technology with an original lengthening formulation, and the innovative design gives you an enticingly fanned out bold and black lash.





You get a lot of product with one pump, so go easy, but with a single swish your lashes are the exact mirror image of this beautiful brush. Even though there is a bit of mess to tidy up the effect is similar to wearing falsies, so all is forgiven. It also managed to keep its curl throughout long days in the office. And it wasn’t unhappy when we wanted to quickly enhance the look for after-work drinks.





If full-on thickness isn’t for you, and you’re a fan of mascaras like Benefit They’re Real then you might want to consider upgrading to Diorshow Iconic Mascara, £28, as it gives your lashes the most even, elegant and natural-looking fan.





Almost delicate but still offering length and volume, it is the mascara that improves your lashes without being overtly obvious. It’s also buildable, so even though we preferred the subtle look after one or two coats, if you’re after a more dynamic style, you can keep applying and increase the volume.





If you’re getting married, or just looking for a mascara that gives you pretty and ladylike lashes, then Diorshow Iconic is the one for you.









One thing to note is that on one of the days we wore it, we noticed a little smudging on the bottom lash line, so if staying power is an issue for you we suggest opting for the waterproof version.





If you’re planning a big night out then you should consider the next wand on our list. Nars Climax Mascara, £21, gives your lashes gorgeous volume and is so black it almost cheats the effect of applying eyeliner.





It is very similar to Charlotte Tilbury Legendary Lashes and Hourglass Cosmetics Caution Extreme Lash, in that it gives you a really bold and full-looking lash. But in our opinion it pips them to the post, firstly because we couldn’t stop staring after we’d applied it, and secondly it slides off your eyes when it comes to removal (unlike Tilbury and Hourglass, which are quite messy).









This is definitely one for special occasions as it takes a little patience, and after some accidental clumping we needed to use a clean spoolie brush to comb the product through. But the design and packaging ensure that the mascara glides on and the end result is more than worth it.





Want another high-impact mascara that’s maybe not so fiddly? Armani Black Ecstasy, £30, will give you the punch you’re after. Granted, it’s not as bold as Nars Climax, but the beautiful brush isn’t too thick, so it’s handy if you’re applying on-the-go, and unlike Nars we reckon you could easily wear this during the day.





It’s a more fibre-based formulation, which gives you a thicker lash and will suit those who don’t have many hairs.





It does clump a little if you use too much, so be careful with your coats, but it doesn’t flake at all, even though it dries really quickly. We wore it on long days where we were running in and out of the office (we even road-tested it in a yoga class) and there was no smudging.





Removal is very easy and the product comes off your lashes without irritation. The only downside, really, is the price, so if cost is a consideration we suggest either La Roche Posay Toleriane Volume Mascara, £16, which is next on our list, or Max Factor Rise & Shine. Both offer great volume and are suitable for either day and nighttime use.





Not just good value, La Roche Posay Toleriane is also very special as it is paraben- and fragrance-free and has been formulated especially for people who are prone to sensitivity around the eyes.





But that aside, it also gives your lashes great lift and length, and it doesn’t clog as you brush it on. It also manages to capture more lashes, so the volume is upped, too. Another bonus is that, as it’s been so heavily tested, removal should never sting your eyes.









Not sure what you want from a mascara, or you like to change up your look from day to day? Then you may want to have a play around with By Terry Lash Expert Mascara, £25. Incredibly clever, this product manages to tick off two different styles of lash in one whizz-kid tube.





One twist and the brush shape completely transforms, from a design made to create length or one to inject volume. The effects can be used together or, if you prefer, on their own.





We road tested both and, although we liked each option, we favoured using them together. However, it takes longer to apply and, after our initial joy at twisting and swishing, we were a tad over it on day three or four.





If you’re looking to get a full and elongated effect quickly and don’t want the pfaff, we suggest trying Clarins Supra Volume. Just like Clarins, this lasted the day and didn’t smudge or flake, but due to the large By Terry brush we knocked our face a few times and caused marks that we had to then clear up.





Speaking of clear ups, Max Factor Rise & Shine Mascara, £12.99 is admittedly a little messy to use. However, just like the Maybelline Falsies, this mascara opens up your eyes and lifts up your lashes quickly. The difference between the two is that you lose quite a bit of length but, with that, you gain a whole load of volume.





It doesn’t droop or flake so has excellent staying power. And because it builds onto your lashes it will suit those who are lacking in that area.









If length is the thing you’re after and you’re sick and tired of your mascara smudging, you might want to splash out on Tom Ford Ultra Length Mascara, £38.





It’s specially formulated to withstand humid and hot temperatures, making it ideal for Summer holidays or sweaty gym sessions. It even managed to keep us feeling awake after a six-hour flight and zero sleep.





A few layers will suit you for day, as it is excellent at giving your lashes extreme length without being too shouty. And, if you wait a little for it to dry, layer three and four will give you added volume that will set you up for night.





One sad thing about this, though, is its price. If it seems unduly expensive try Maybelline Falsies (£8.99) or Glossier Lash Slick (£14), which are more affordable and similar options.