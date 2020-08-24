The best Amazon End Of Summer Sale deals in 2020

We know why you are here: you are looking for a bargain and that's exactly what you will get in our Amazon's End Of Summer Sale deals guide.

2020 has been a year that has seen the majority of us in lockdown or, at the very least, working from home. This has meant that we have all become rather familiar with online shopping.

The surge of demand Amazon saw this year meant that it had to postpone its annual Prime Day discount extravaganza - now rumoured for October - which has left us all gasping for a bargain.

With Black Friday still some time off and Prime Day's day still uncertain, Amazon's End of Summer Sale is here to stop the deals drought.

You need to keep your eye on the ball to snag the best deals before they disappear, so we've done the work for you.

The Amazon End of Summer sale has already started and will continue until the beginning of September. Bookmark this page to keep up-to-date with all the goodies Amazon adds.

Amazon's End of Summer Sale: best Amazon device deals

It's pretty much a rule of thumb that you should never buy an Amazon device full price - as this list proves. Amazon has been busy heavily discounting its own tech. Our pick of the best Amazon device deals are below...

Save £40 Echo Plus (2nd Gen) £59.99 - Was £99.99 One of the more premium Echo devices on the market, the Echo Plus is a great smart device, offering the usual Alexa voice control and decent sound. RRP is £140 though it's recently been around the £100 mark. Still, this is a great deal and one of the End of Summer Sale highlights. View now at Amazon

Save £20 Echo Dot (3rd Gen) £29.99 Amazon's Echo Dot is quite simply a brilliant little smart device and now you can pick one up for under £30. There's a chance it'll drop lower come Black Friday, but if you can't wait, this is a great deal. View now at Amazon

Save £15 Amazon Echo (3rd generation) £54.99 - Was £69.99 One of the best smart devices you can buy, the Echo has the best sound quality of all the Echo devices. Recently priced at the £70 mark, this is a £15 saving and a great choice of a premium smart speaker. View now at Amazon

Save £25 Kindle Kids Edition £74.99 - Was £99.99 A great price for the kindle Kids edition that includes with a year's access to thousands of free books through a year of Kids Unlimited (renews at £1.99pm). It's a rugged devices, but Amazon will replace for free if it breaks under their 2 year warranty. View now at Amazon

Save 42% Echo Dot (3rd Gen) with clock £34.99 - Was £59.99 The Dot with clock is ideal for the bed-side table and it's £25 off in the sale. Now, we have seen this cheaper fairly recently, as it dropped down to £29 for a brief spell at the start of July, but we reckon this is the cheapest it's going to get until Black Friday. View now at Amazon

Save 20% Echo Auto £39.99 - Was £49.99 Echo Auto is a little device which lets you add Alexa to your car. Yes, you can ask it mindless trivia if you want, but this is really ideal for voice controlling your music on the go. Connect it to Spotifty and, 'Alexa, play Fleetwood Mac's The Chain', and you're off. This is the first time we've seen it discounted. View now at Amazon

Save 28% Fire HD 8 Tablet (2020 version) 32GB £64.99 - Was £89.99 This is a decent deal on the new Fire GD 8 tablet. It's got a 12 hour battery life and it's one of the best budget tablets that you can buy. Is usually sells for £90, and we've only seen it discounted once before thus far. View now at Amazon

Amazon's End of Summer Sale: best alcohol deals

Amazon has been very generous in its End of Summer Sale when it comes to alcohol. Below are all the booze deals that caught our eye...

Save 11% Wildcat Gin, 70 cl £25 - Was £28 This gin is specially distilled for mixing, with a hint of citrus and a classic dry juniper taste. Ideal for cocktails, it's been consistently more expensive this year, so a bonafide saving. View now at Amazon

Save 10% Drumshanbo Gunpowder 43 Percent ABV with Glass Pack, 50 cl £28.55 - Was £31.73 This gin & glass bundle usually goes for around the £32 mark, so this is a decent deal. The gin is very well reviewed; with a fresh citrus taste and spicy notes of green tea. View now at Amazon

Save 15% Whitley Neill Handcrafted Raspberry Gin and Glass Gift Pack, 70 cl £22.99 - Was £33.50 Another good deal from Whitlet Neil, this gin & glass set would make a great gift. It hasn't been cheaper, as far as we can see. The rasberry flabour isn't too over-powering so this makes for a versatile gin, good neat but great as a mixer. View now at Amazon

Save 16% Whitley Neill Parma Violet Gin Gift Pack with Glass, 70 cl £23.49 - Was £28 One of the best gin deals in Amazon's End of Summer Sale, this floral gin offer bright vibrant flavours. It's not a massive saving, at £4.50 off, but it's got great reviews and hasn't been cheaper than this for ages. View now at Amazon

Save 15% Whitley Neill Aloe and Cucumber Gin 43% ABV Gift Pack with Glass, 70 cl £22.99 - Was £36 A good saving on this cucumber gin and glass bundle. Super crisp and fresh, this gin offers hints of melon and green apple, and would go great in a G&T on a warm day, if we ever have one of those again. View now at Amazon

Save 47% Tamnavulin Speyside Single Malt Scotch Whisky, 70cl £17 - Was £32 Matured in oak barrels with a sherry cask finish, this single malt offers notes of toffee and honey with a rich, smooth finish. This might be the best whisky deal available right now. View now at Amazon

Save 27% Tamnavulin Speyside Single Malt Scotch Whisky - Sherry Cask Edition, 70 cl £23.23 - Was £32 One of the best whisky deals in the sale, this single malt is matured in Amercian oak barrels, and finished in three different sherry casks, so you can expect a complex flavour. It's warm and sweet, with maple syrup and subtle fruity notes. View now at Amazon

Save 35% Jura Seven Wood Single Malt Whisky, 70cl £38.35 - Was £59 Crafted from seven different oak types, this single malt offers a complex flavour with notes of coffee and ginger spice. It's award winning, and it hasn't been this low price for a long time. View now at Amazon

Save 25% Jura 12 Year Old Single Malt Whisky, 70 cl £33.87 - Was £45 Rarely cheaper, this is a good deal for this 12 year old single malt. It tastes of honey and brown sugar and has a slighly smokey finish. Sounds lovely. View now at Amazon

Save 30% The Dalmore 12 Year Old Single Malt Whisky, 70cl £41.99 - Was £60 This is a great looking whisky gift set that hasn't been anything like this price all year. Matured in American white oak ex-bourbon casks and finished in sherry casks, expect hints of ornages and dried fruit on the palette, with a coffee and dark chocolate finish. View now at Amazon

Save 20% Proper No Twelve, 1 Litre £28.39 - Was £35.49 A blended Irish whisky, made of fine grain and single malt, aged three years in bourbon barrels for a toasted flavour. Hints of vanilla and toffee too. Occassionally been cheaper, but not for some time. View now at Amazon

Save 29% Jura 18 Year Old Single Malt Whisky, 70 cl £53.60 - Was 75 A quality single malt, matured for 18 years and finished in red wine casks. Expect coffee and black forest fruit flavours with notes on cinnamon and tropical fruits. It's occassionally been cheaper, but still a good buy at this price. View now at Amazon

Amazon's End of Summer Sale: best TV deals

Amazon is offering up a number of discounts to TVs on the site. So if you are on the lookout for a big-screen replacement or a smaller second TV there are lots on offer. We've highlighted our favourites below.



£100 off TCL 55EC788 - 55 inch 4K TV £449 - was £559 This is seriously cheap for a 55-inch 4K TV. TCL are a solid TV manufacturer known to keep costs down. This TV comes with Android smarts, Dolby Atmos sound and Freeview Play built-in. There is also a 50-inch TCL TV in the sale, too. Buy from Amazon now

Over 20% off Philips 55PUS6814 - 55-inch 4K TV £469.00 - was £600 There is also a 43-inch version of this TV in the sale. The big USP here is that it has Ambilight, Philips' fantastic TV tech that matches background colour with what you are watching. There's also Dolby Atmos and Alexa built-in. Buy now from Amazon

Save 22% Philips 55PUS7304/12 55-Inch 4K UHD Android Smart TV £469 - was £600 This is a good price for this 55-inch 4K UHD TV from Philips. It's recently be priced at the £600 mark, so this is a healthy £130/22% off. Includes Ambilight and works with Alexa. Fancy! View now at Amazon

Save 22% Philips 50PUS7304/12 50-Inch 4K UHD Android Smart TV £429 - Was £550 You can save £120 on this 50-inch 4K UHD TV from Philips. It includes Ambilight and Alexa compatibility as well as great picture quality. View now at Amazon

Amazon's End of Summer Sale: best wearable deals

There are a number of Garmin and Fitbit deals in the sale. Some of the discounts weren't as good as we thought they were going to be buy we have highlighted a number of the best wearable deals we've found so far.



20% off Garmin Vivoactive 3 £134.99 - was £169.99 With 15 built-in apps, GPS and a design that makes this smart watch one of the smartest around, the Garmin Vivoactive 3 is a great buy. Buy now from Amazon

Save 16% Garmin Forerunner 45 GPS Running Watch £117.99 - Was £140 The Forerunner is a fantastic device, and it looks good too. Monitors your heart rate, and includes GPS to track your pace and distance. View now at Amazon

Save 23% Fitbit Charge 3 NFC Special Edition Advanced Fitness Tracker £84.99 - Was £120 The Fitbit Charge 3 is a great piece of kit. Price wise, we've briefly seen it lower this year, but it does generally retail for around the £120 mark. You get a battery life of 7 days, heart rate monitor, sleep tracker and all the usual fitness tracking features. View now at Amazon

Amazon's End of Summer Sale: headphone deals

We're impressed with the amount of headphone deals in the End of Summer Sale - there are a lot of very cheap headphones from manufacturers we have yet to test, so be extra cautious when looking for a proper bargain. The headphones below are the ones that caught our eye.



15% off Anker Soundcore Life P2 wirless earbuds £33.98 - Was £39.99 These buds have been priced around the £42 mark most of this year, so this is a solid discout for a pair wireless earphones with excellent reviews. They have 7 hours battery life, fast charge, bass boosting tech and they're also waterproof. View now at Amazon

£40 off! Bang & Olufsen Beoplay H9i £259 - was £299 Usually retailing for £299 (we have seen them drop to £280 before), the Bang & Olufsen Beoplay H9i are luxury noise cancelling headphones, packed with 18 hours' playback and a top-class design. Expensive, yes, but now that little bit more affordable. Buy now from Amazon

£20 off! Jabra Elite 45h £69.99 - was £89.99 These are wireless on-ear headphones that are made by one of the very best earphone manufacturers. Battery life is the big draw here - you can get up to 50 hours' play out of them. No noise cancelling but there are some personalisation options on board. Buy now from Amazon

Over 20% off Soundcore Anker Life Q20 £39.99 - was £51.99 If you are looking for a budget pair of active noise cancelling headphones, then Anker has you covered. Usually more known for their speakers, these cans offer 40 hours' playback and high-res audio compatibility. Buy from Amazon now

26% off Bowers & Wilkins PI4 £199 - was £269.99 They may not be true wireless, but these are for those that want a decent pair of running headphones that have active noise cancellation and a decent amount of bass. Buy now from Amazon

Save 48% Philips SHB2515WT True Wireless In-Ear Headphones £39.99 - was £76 A bonfide hot deal here. These usually go for around £76 and we haven't seen them for this price before. You get around 3 hours of playback before you need a charge, and 100 hours when used with the case. View now at Amazon

Save 25% Sennheiser Momentum Free Special Edition, Wireless Bluetooth Headphones £69 - Was £94 Not the whopping 57% saving Amazon claim, but these Sennheiser headphones were recently priced at £95, so this is still 25% off a very decent pair of bluetooth earbuds that are ideal for exercise. View now at Amazon

Save 53% Marshall Minor II Wireless In-Ear Headphones £56 - was £79.99 These Marshall headphones fluctuate in price, ranging from £70-79 recently, so this is a decent discount for a a great-looking pair of headphones. We are a big fan of Marshall's earphone range, so it's always nice to see them discounted. View now at Amazon

Save £30 Marshall Mid Active Noise Cancelling Headphones £119.50 - was £150 With a usual price of around £150, this isn't as bigger saving as it looks, but they're still a decent piece of discount kit, with a great retro look. View now at Amazon

Save 24% Sennheiser Momentum 2.0 In-Ear Wireless Bluetooth Headphones £88.99 - Was £118 A genuinely good offer, seeing as these usually sell for around £120. The Momentum 2 headphones offer great Sennheiser sound on the go. View now at Amazon

Save 44% Jabra Elite Active 45e - Water Protected Bluetooth Sports Headphones £49.99 - was £89.99 Jabra are a great brand that make quality devices. These water protected headphones are great for sports as they fix securely around your ear. The price varies but rest assured they haven't been cheaper than this before. View now at Amazon

Save 40% Philips KH402BL Children's Wireless Headphones £29.99 - was £49.99 This is a great deals and a genuine saving on these headpjones that are usually priced between £40-£50. Ideal for kids, they come with 20 hours of playback time, an LED panel and stickers for decoration. View now at Amazon

Save 25% Philips SH402BK On Ear Wireless Headphones £37.99 - Was £51.99 With 20 hours of play time, these on ear headphones usually sell for over £50. They're well reviewed, feature echo cancellation and quick charge, giving 2 hours of listening on a 10 minute charge. View now at Amazon

Save 40% Jabra Elite 65t Earbuds - Copper Black £89.99 - was £120 Jabra are a great brand and they make quality earbuds, ideal for listening on the go. The Elite 65t offer 15 hours of playback time. Note, we've seen them around this price before, but recently they've been hovering around the £119 mark. View now at Amazon

Save 35% Anker Wireless Headphones £16.99 - was £25.99 This is a hot deal. These headphones usually sell for anything between £24 and £30, so this is a snip at under £17. Ideal for workouts, they offer 10 hours playback off one charge. Buy from Amazon now

Save 40% Jabra Elite 65t Earbuds - Titanium Black £89.99 - was £120 Jabra are a great brand and they make quality earbuds, ideal for listening on the go. The Elite 65t offer 15 hours of playback time. Note, we've seen them around this price before, but recently they've been hovering around the £119 mark. View now at Amazon

Amazon's End of Summer Sale: camera deals

Amazon never skimps when it comes to camera deals. We've found the following and reckon they are well worth a look. We have tried to find deals where you also get a lens with the body.

Save £150! Fujifilm X-T200 £599 - was £749 This is a cracking deal. In the kit you get a Fujifilm X-T200 camera with a Fujinon XC15-45 mm lens. The camera can shoot video in 4K, has a 3.5-inch screen on the back and is lightweight too. Buy from Amazon now

£75 off! Ricoh Theta S 360 camera £224.99 - was £299.99 This is a cool gadget - it allows you to film 360 degree movies, much like the ones you try to do with your panoramic mode on your camera. This is cutting edge tech, though, with live-streaming functionality on board and the ability to film in 25 minute bursts. Buy now from Amazon

Over £200 off Fujifilm X-A7 £474 - was £699 There is a lot of camera here for the money. You get a XC15-45mm Lens with this mirrorless camera, which offers a 24MP APS-C sensor and 4K video recording. Buy now from Amazon

Amazon's End of Summer Sale: other deals

We've found a number of other deals in the End of Summer Sale - here's everything we like the look of that defies a category of its own on this here page...

Save £37 Nintendo Switch w/ Bioshock Collection and Borderlands Legendary Collection £322.99 - Was £360.92 This is one of the best Switch bundles we've seen in ages, and you can save £37 on the usual price during the sale. You're getting six games in total here - Bioshock, Bioshock 2 and Bioshock Infinite, plus Borderlands, Borderlands 2 and The Pre-Sequel, so this is a brilliant bundle for gaming on the go. View now at Amazon

Save £40! SanDisk Extreme PRO 1 TB Portable SSD £179.99 - was £219.99 Ruggedised and water resistant, this is the portable hard drive for those that like to throw themselves off of buildings and have a life like James Bond. It houses 1TB of storage and is pocket sized. Buy now from Amazon

Save £70 TomTom Car Sat Nav GO £279.99 - was £349.99 If you're the type that still wants a dedicated sat nav for the car, then you can't go wrong with TomTom - its mapping system is superb and this device has a 6-inch screen, world maps and you can update it via Wi-Fi. Buy now from Amazon

Save 36% Tower Air Fryer £29.99 - Was £47.50 The Tower Air Fryer is a healthy way to fry food. Cook a variety of meals, from chips to chicken to vegetables, and more chips. Usually sells for around the £50 mark, so this is a decent deal. View now at Amazon

Save 19% Ultimate Ears, BOOM 3 Wireless Bluetooth Speaker £75.50 - Was £93 This bluetooth speaker packs a punch. With a 150ft range and a 15 hour battery life, it's ideal for that autumn barbecue you have planned for next month. A decent saving of £17 on the regular price. View now at Amazon

24% off Huawei P40 Lite 5G £289.99 - was £379.99 Don't let the Lite part fool you - this is a brilliant phone, offering a 6.5-inch display, 64MP camera and 128GB of storage. It's also 5G so if you are looking to upgrade, now's your chance. Buy now from Amazon