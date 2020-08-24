The best Amazon End of Summer sale tech deals 2020

Everyone loves a bargain and thanks to the Amazon End of Summer Sale we now have a load of them to choose from.

Here we highlight the best tech deals in the Amazon End of Summer Sale - the ones that made our jaws drop to the floor and reach for our wallet.

Now, as with all online shopping, you have to be careful with some of deals on Amazon right now.

Sometime, when you click on something it may look like you are getting hundreds off but Amazon may have priced it cheaper at some point on the site than the RRP you are seeing. It doesn't mean you aren't getting a deal, but it might not be as good a deal as you first thought.

With this in mind, we've chosen the following tech deals as we have been following their prices closely.



Below we've tried to highlight the tech where it looks like there is a genuine deal here - and we will try and let you know the price we last saw the device at so you can make your mind up as to whether what you are getting is a decent deal or not.

Amazon's End of Summer Sale: best TV deals

£100 off TCL 55EC788 - 55 inch 4K TV £449 - was £559 This is seriously cheap for a 55-inch 4K TV. TCL are a solid TV manufacturer known to keep costs down. This TV comes with Android smarts, Dolby Atmos sound and Freeview Play built-in. There is also a 50-inch TCL TV in the sale, too.



Over 20% off Philips 55PUS6814 - 55-inch 4K TV £469.00 - was £600 There is also a 43-inch version of this TV in the sale. The big USP here is that it has Ambilight, Philips' fantastic TV tech that matches background colour with what you are watching. There's also Dolby Atmos and Alexa built-in.

Save 22% Philips 55PUS7304/12 55-Inch 4K UHD Android Smart TV £469 - was £600 This is a good price for this 55-inch 4K UHD TV from Philips. It's recently be priced at the £600 mark, so this is a healthy £130/22% off. Includes Ambilight and works with Alexa. Fancy!



Save 22% Philips 50PUS7304/12 50-Inch 4K UHD Android Smart TV £429 - Was £550 You can save £120 on this 50-inch 4K UHD TV from Philips. It includes Ambilight and Alexa compatibility as well as great picture quality.



Amazon's End of Summer Sale: best wearable deals



20% off Garmin Vivoactive 3 £134.99 - was £169.99 With 15 built-in apps, GPS and a design that makes this smart watch one of the smartest around, the Garmin Vivoactive 3 is a great buy.



Save 16% Garmin Forerunner 45 GPS Running Watch £117.99 - Was £140 The Forerunner is a fantastic device, and it looks good too. Monitors your heart rate, and includes GPS to track your pace and distance.

Save 23% Fitbit Charge 3 NFC Special Edition Advanced Fitness Tracker £84.99 - Was £120 The Fitbit Charge 3 is a great piece of kit. Price wise, we've briefly seen it lower this year, but it does generally retail for around the £120 mark. You get a battery life of 7 days, heart rate monitor, sleep tracker and all the usual fitness tracking features.

Amazon's End of Summer Sale: headphone deals



£40 off! Bang & Olufsen Beoplay H9i £259 - was £299 Usually retailing for £299 (we have seen them drop to £280 before), the Bang & Olufsen Beoplay H9i are luxury noise cancelling headphones, packed with 18 hours' playback and a top-class design. Expensive, yes, but now that little bit more affordable.



£20 off! Jabra Elite 45h £69.99 - was £89.99 These are wireless on-ear headphones that are made by one of the very best earphone manufacturers. Battery life is the big draw here - you can get up to 50 hours' play out of them. No noise cancelling but there are some personalisation options on board.

Over 20% off Soundcore Anker Life Q20 £39.99 - was £51.99 If you are looking for a budget pair of active noise cancelling headphones, then Anker has you covered. Usually more known for their speakers, these cans offer 40 hours' playback and high-res audio compatibility.



26% off Bowers & Wilkins PI4 £199 - was £269.99 They may not be true wireless, but these are for those that want a decent pair of running headphones that have active noise cancellation and a decent amount of bass.



Save 48% Philips SHB2515WT True Wireless In-Ear Headphones £39.99 - was £76 A bonfide hot deal here. These usually go for around £76 and we haven't seen them for this price before. You get around 3 hours of playback before you need a charge, and 100 hours when used with the case.



Save 25% Sennheiser Momentum Free Special Edition, Wireless Bluetooth Headphones £69 - Was £94 Not the whopping 57% saving Amazon claim, but these Sennheiser headphones were recently priced at £95, so this is still 25% off a very decent pair of bluetooth earbuds that are ideal for exercise.



Save 53% Marshall Minor II Wireless In-Ear Headphones £56 - was £79.99 These Marshall headphones fluctuate in price, ranging from £70-79 recently, so this is a decent discount for a a great-looking pair of headphones. We are a big fan of Marshall's earphone range, so it's always nice to see them discounted.



Save £30 Marshall Mid Active Noise Cancelling Headphones £119.50 - was £150 With a usual price of around £150, this isn't as bigger saving as it looks, but they're still a decent piece of discount kit, with a great retro look.



Save 24% Sennheiser Momentum 2.0 In-Ear Wireless Bluetooth Headphones £88.99 - Was £118 A genuinely good offer, seeing as these usually sell for around £120. The Momentum 2 headphones offer great Sennheiser sound on the go.



Save 44% Jabra Elite Active 45e - Water Protected Bluetooth Sports Headphones £49.99 - was £89.99 Jabra are a great brand that make quality devices. These water protected headphones are great for sports as they fix securely around your ear. The price varies but rest assured they haven't been cheaper than this before.



Save 40% Philips KH402BL Children's Wireless Headphones £29.99 - was £49.99 This is a great deals and a genuine saving on these headpjones that are usually priced between £40-£50. Ideal for kids, they come with 20 hours of playback time, an LED panel and stickers for decoration.



Save 25% Philips SH402BK On Ear Wireless Headphones £37.99 - Was £51.99 With 20 hours of play time, these on ear headphones usually sell for over £50. They're well reviewed, feature echo cancellation and quick charge, giving 2 hours of listening on a 10 minute charge.



Save 40% Jabra Elite 65t Earbuds - Copper Black £89.99 - was £120 Jabra are a great brand and they make quality earbuds, ideal for listening on the go. The Elite 65t offer 15 hours of playback time. Note, we've seen them around this price before, but recently they've been hovering around the £119 mark.



Save 35% Anker Wireless Headphones £16.99 - was £25.99 This is a hot deal. These headphones usually sell for anything between £24 and £30, so this is a snip at under £17. Ideal for workouts, they offer 10 hours playback off one charge.



Save 40% Jabra Elite 65t Earbuds - Titanium Black £89.99 - was £120 Jabra are a great brand and they make quality earbuds, ideal for listening on the go. The Elite 65t offer 15 hours of playback time. Note, we've seen them around this price before, but recently they've been hovering around the £119 mark.



15% off Anker Soundcore Life P2 wirless earbuds £33.98 - Was £39.99 These buds have been priced around the £42 mark most of this year, so this is a solid discout for a pair wireless earphones with excellent reviews. They have 7 hours battery life, fast charge, bass boosting tech and they're also waterproof.

Amazon's End of Summer Sale: camera deals



Save £150! Fujifilm X-T200 £599 - was £749 This is a cracking deal. In the kit you get a Fujifilm X-T200 camera with a Fujinon XC15-45 mm lens. The camera can shoot video in 4K, has a 3.5-inch screen on the back and is lightweight too.

£75 off! Ricoh Theta S 360 camera £224.99 - was £299.99 This is a cool gadget - it allows you to film 360 degree movies, much like the ones you try to do with your panoramic mode on your camera. This is cutting edge tech, though, with live-streaming functionality on board and the ability to film in 25 minute bursts.



Over £200 off Fujifilm X-A7 £474 - was £699 There is a lot of camera here for the money. You get a XC15-45mm Lens with this mirrorless camera, which offers a 24MP APS-C sensor and 4K video recording.

Amazon's End of Summer Sale: other tech deals

Save £40! SanDisk Extreme PRO 1 TB Portable SSD £179.99 - was £219.99 Ruggedised and water resistant, this is the portable hard drive for those that like to throw themselves off of buildings and have a life like James Bond. It houses 1TB of storage and is pocket sized.

Save £70 TomTom Car Sat Nav GO £279.99 - was £349.99 If you're the type that still wants a dedicated sat nav for the car, then you can't go wrong with TomTom - its mapping system is superb and this device has a 6-inch screen, world maps and you can update it via Wi-Fi.

Save 19% Ultimate Ears, BOOM 3 Wireless Bluetooth Speaker £75.50 - Was £93 This bluetooth speaker packs a punch. With a 150ft range and a 15 hour battery life, it's ideal for that autumn barbecue you have planned for next month. A decent saving of £17 on the regular price.