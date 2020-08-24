The Amazon End of Summer Sale is here, so if you’re looking to buy a new Amazon device then this could be the moment you've been waiting for.

We've trawled through the thousands of deals on offer in the Amazon End of Summer Sale - and believe us, there are thousands - to find the best Amazon device bargains.



To start with, Amazon have some great offers on Echo devices, including the latest versions of the more premium Echo and Echo Plus, plus the budget option, the Echo Dot. Plus there's a great offer on the Kid's Kindle Edition, too.

The sale runs until the 1st of September, and it's likely that more Amazon devices will come and sale over the next week. We'll be sure to add them to the list as soon as we find out, so be sure to check back throughout the week.

Best Amazon Device deals in The Amazon End of Summer Sale

Save £40 Echo Plus (2nd Gen) £59.99 - Was £99.99 One of the more premium Echo devices on the market, the Echo Plus is a great smart device, offering the usual Alexa voice control and decent sound. RRP is £140 though it's recently been around the £100 mark. Still, this is a great deal and one of the End of Summer Sale highlights. View now at Amazon

Save £20 Echo Dot (3rd Gen) £29.99 Amazon's Echo Dot is quite simply a brilliant little smart device and now you can pick one up for under £30. There's a chance it'll drop lower come Black Friday, but if you can't wait, this is a great deal. View now at Amazon

Save £15 Amazon Echo (3rd generation) £54.99 - Was £69.99 One of the best smart devices you can buy, the Echo has the best sound quality of all the Echo devices. Recently priced at the £70 mark, this is a £15 saving and a great choice of a premium smart speaker. View now at Amazon

Save £25 Kindle Kids Edition £74.99 - Was £99.99 A great price for the kindle Kids edition that includes with a year's access to thousands of free books through a year of Kids Unlimited (renews at £1.99pm). It's a rugged devices, but Amazon will replace for free if it breaks under their 2 year warranty. View now at Amazon

Save 42% Echo Dot (3rd Gen) with clock £34.99 - Was £59.99 The Dot with clock is ideal for the bed-side table and it's £25 off in the sale. Now, we have seen this cheaper fairly recently, as it dropped down to £29 for a brief spell at the start of July, but we reckon this is the cheapest it's going to get until Black Friday. View now at Amazon

Save 20% Echo Auto £39.99 - Was £49.99 Echo Auto is a little device which lets you add Alexa to your car. Yes, you can ask it mindless trivia if you want, but this is really ideal for voice controlling your music on the go. Connect it to Spotifty and, 'Alexa, play Fleetwood Mac's The Chain', and you're off. This is the first time we've seen it discounted. View now at Amazon



