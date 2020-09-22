The best Amazon Prime Day trainer deals (2020): what to expect
Last year there were deals on Vans, Puma and Nike shoes - what about this year?
Amazon Prime Day is always a great time to pick up a pair of discounted trainers so it's even more frustrating that we have had to wait for months for Prime Day.
While Prime Day usually takes place in July, Amazon Prime Day 2020 has yet to surface. While all the rumours point to a mid-October event, there's been no official confirmation so far. So, while we are waiting we thought that we would take a trip down memory lane and see what bargains could have been had last year.
Last year, we picked five top trainer deals from some of the biggest, most recognised brands. And we, at least, found their sizes to be fairly neutral.
There was 44% off the Puma Icra, a classic old-school design that can even look smart if paired with the right clothes. They have a suede leather upper for added resilience and breathability.
You could have also saves on a pair of classic Vans last Amazon Prime Day. Prices started at £20.29, incredibly low for genuine Vans.
If you wanted a pair that will also do the job for the gym or running, then the Nike Tanjun trainer discounted would have been for you.
For more ideas check out our best trainers shortlist and we have listed the best Amazon Prime trainer deals from last year below (as well as some gift guides).
