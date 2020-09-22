The best Amazon Prime Day trainer deals (2020): what to expect

Amazon Prime Day is always a great time to pick up a pair of discounted trainers so it's even more frustrating that we have had to wait for months for Prime Day.

While Prime Day usually takes place in July, Amazon Prime Day 2020 has yet to surface. While all the rumours point to a mid-October event, there's been no official confirmation so far. So, while we are waiting we thought that we would take a trip down memory lane and see what bargains could have been had last year.

Last year, we picked five top trainer deals from some of the biggest, most recognised brands. And we, at least, found their sizes to be fairly neutral.

There was 44% off the Puma Icra, a classic old-school design that can even look smart if paired with the right clothes. They have a suede leather upper for added resilience and breathability.

You could have also saves on a pair of classic Vans last Amazon Prime Day. Prices started at £20.29, incredibly low for genuine Vans.

If you wanted a pair that will also do the job for the gym or running, then the Nike Tanjun trainer discounted would have been for you.

For more ideas check out our best trainers shortlist and we have listed the best Amazon Prime trainer deals from last year below (as well as some gift guides).

Best Amazon Prime Day trainer deals last year

30% off! Vans Men Atwood Canvas Low-Top Sneakers, Red £20.29 These low-top trainers are some of the most traditional that Vans do. They are skater shoes in all but name but look decent with jeans, too. View now at Amazon

30% off Vans Men Atwood Canvas Low-Top Sneakers, Black £30.09 For some reason the black version of the low tops is more expensive than the rest but now there's 30% off that doesn't really matter anymore - these are smart, durable kicks. View now at Amazon

42% off! NIKE Men's Tanjun Trainers £27.99 One of the most comfortable pairs of Nikes you will own, then look good and have a nice bit of breathability in them, too. View now at Amazon

44% off Puma Icra Trainer SD, Black £19.60 This is Puma bringing back the old school - these are unisex and look great whether with shorts or trainers. The 44% discount is one of the biggest in the trainer section of Amazon Prime Day this year. View now at Amazon