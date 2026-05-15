The O2 marks 20 years with anniversary shows and first 2027 headliner announced

The O2 is gearing up to mark two decades since it first opened its doors, with a year-long 20th anniversary programme set to take over the venue in 2027.

What started back in June 2007 with Bon Jovi on the opening night has since grown into one of the world’s busiest live entertainment spaces, hosting more than 3,000 shows and welcoming over 100 million visitors. Now it’s planning a celebration that leans into both its history and what comes next.

The anniversary season will run from May 2027 through the summer at the London venue, bringing together residencies, special one-off performances and a line-up that stretches from emerging artists to global heavyweights across multiple genres.

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Kicking things off is British singer-songwriter Maisie Peters, confirmed as the first headliner for the milestone series. She will play her debut headline show at The O2 on Saturday, 8th of May 2027, marking a significant moment in her rise as one of the UK’s most prominent new pop voices.

For Peters, the announcement carries personal weight. She described The O2 as a venue she grew up watching from the crowd, calling it a “dream come true” to now be stepping onto its stage for her own headline show.

Steve Sayer, Senior Vice President and General Manager of The O2, said the celebrations will reflect the venue’s legacy while also pushing forward.

He pointed to its record of major live moments over the past 20 years, adding that the anniversary programming will continue to spotlight both established artists and the next generation of talent.

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The milestone also underlines the long-running partnership between The O2 and its naming rights sponsor O2, one of the UK’s most established venue deals, which has helped shape access to shows through Priority ticketing and fan perks over the past two decades.

Further names for the anniversary season are expected to be announced in the coming months, and we can't wait to see who else joins the celebration.





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