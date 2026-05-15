99p shots that want to be the next BuzzBallz are coming to the UK

Noticed the rise of BuzzBallz over the last few years? The company that jammed UK supermarket shelves and off-licenses with the things is trying to so the same thing with booze shots called 99.

99 shots will infiltrate a UK University later this month to spread the news of these new low-cost drinks.

They pack a punchy 15% ABV, and come in 50ml mini bottles as well as 700ml biggie bottles — these are already available from Amazon. But the large version misses out one of the USPs, that the drinks retail for just 99p.

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You don’t actually lose a huge amount of money by buying the shot version either. A big bottle is equivalent to 14 of the double shot measures — meaning you’ll end up paying £13.86 for 700ml’s worth, compared to £10.99 for a standard 70cl bottle.

The flavours of 99 on offer are likely to seem pretty familiar to those who have already had their time indulging in low-rent, low-price, student-first booze. There’s blue raspberry, apple and cherry, all of which have a lip-smacking sour bent to get you wincing after downing a 50ml measure.

It’s an unashamed attempt to bring to Gen Z what the 2000s crowd had with the launch of drinks like Apple Sourz, which arrived in 1999 and is still available today.

Buzzing in Birmingham

To get the ball rolling, an ice cream van doling out free 99 shot-infused soft serve will arrive in Birmingham on 19th May. It can be found around the University of Birmingham, Guild of Students from 2-3pm and near Birmingham City University from 5-7pm, opposite the Eagle & Ball Pub.

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We’re yet to hear when the ice cream van, dubbed the 99 Liquor Whip, will arrive in London.

The parent company making all this happen is Sazerac, which own hundreds of drinks brands including more refined fare like Buffalo Trace and Van Winkle, right down to the luminous stuff of BuzzBallz and 99.

We’re promised more too. 99 shots have been around in the US since 1997 and are available in absolutely loads of flavours. The original was 99 Banana. But back then the concept was about the drinks being 99 per cent proof rather than 99 cents.

The US version of the 99 shots sit at around 40 per cent ABV, far stronger than the 15 per cent we’re getting in the UK. However, some stores in the US do sell the weaker version.





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