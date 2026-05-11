First ever official The Beatles museum to open in London

The Beatles have announced what’s described as “the first ever official Beatles fan experience,” and it’s coming to London.

3 Savile Row is opening up as a The Beatles exhibition in 2027, at the very site where the band played their last ever gig — the famous one where the fab four rocked a London rooftop in 1969.

That roof was part of 3 Saville Row, which served as the headquarters for Apple Corps Ltd back in the 1960s.

Latest Videos From

What can we expect? As we’re still a way off the opening we haven’t been fed too many teasers of the upcoming exhibits, but we do know all seven floors of the famous building will be taken up by this project.

And 3 Saville Row is drenched in The Beatles history. The band recorded their final album Let It Be in the building’s basement, and it was effectively their base of operations from 1968 to 1972 — by which point they were already long since officially disbanded.

“You go in on the ground floor, and there's memorabilia and stuff like that,” says Paul McCartney, clearly signalling this one isn’t ready for prime time just yet.

“Then you work your way up through the building, and see various things that happened here and there, until you get to the top, where you go out on the roof and pretend to be a Beatle.”

Most newsletters are rubbish. Ours isn't. Get exclusive shortlists, celebrity interviews and the best deals on the products you care about, straight to your inbox. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

(Image credit: The Beatles)

The site bought by The Beatles team in 1968 for £500,000, and since then has predominantly been used as a retail space. Its most recent inhabitants were Abercrombie and Fitch, but the site appears to have been sat empty for a while now.

For a potted view on what it was like, have a watch of the Get Back documentary, which is available to stream on Disney+.

Tickets for the 3 Saville Row experience aren’t on sale yet, but you can register for updates over at the museum’s website.

"The doors of 3 Savile Row are opening to the public for the first time next year – and you're invited to have a look around,” it reads.

"You’ll find it at the heart of London, at one of the most famous locations in Beatles history, the original Apple Corps headquarters where the band recorded 'Let It Be' and played their infamous rooftop concert in 1969."

Until now one of the UK’s best spots for this sort of deep dive was the Liverpool Beatles Museum, but that’s not an official band project in the way this London venue will be.

3 Saville Row is expected to open in 2027. We’ll be back with more details on the upcoming exhibitions, and opening details, as they drop. If it stays on schedule, 3 Saville Row will still beat Sam Mendes's multi-part The Beatles biopic, which isn't due in cinemas until April 2028.





Skip the search — follow Shortlist on Google News to get our best lists, news, features and reviews at the top of your feeds!



