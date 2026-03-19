Self Esteem and McFly are the first headline stars announced for London’s newest live music venue

Whether you’re a die hard live music fan or simply a morning Apple news scroller you’ll probably remember the announcement of a brand new music venue arriving in London. Now, excitingly the first four acts have been confirmed.

Self Esteem, McFly, Zac Brown Band, and Khalid are among the first artists confirmed to take to the stage at London’s new British Airway’s ARC venue.

Self Esteem - real name Rebecca Lucy Taylor - will perform two shows on the venue’s opening night which takes place on Tuesday 16th June. The beloved band McFly are set to perform on the following Thursday, 18th June, and Zac Brown Band the week after on Thursday June 25th. Global phenomenon Khalid will be performing later in the year on October 24th.

(Image credit: Olympia)

It’s a sizeable 3,800-capacity venue which will be located in Olympia in the West Exhibition hall, and the building’s glow up is part of a huge £1.3 billion transformation.

Later in the year, the venue will be teaming up with the EFG London Jazz Festival taking place in November. Confirmed acts include Branford Marsalis and Dianne Reeves who will be performing a set celebrating the great John Coltrane.

With live music ensues struggling and many cultural spots across the capital closing down over the last year, the new venue is certainly adding a bit of oomph into the area and for many Brits who can’t wait to sing themselves hoarse with thousands of strangers. The venue is just one part of the investment which is also set to include a new 1,575 seat theatre, new hotels, restaurants. bars, and office spaces.





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