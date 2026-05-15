1950s, 1970s or 1990s home Hi-Fi: Which wins for style and sound?

Technology has gone a bit too far, don’t you think? The Gen Z backlash is real, continuing the millennial’s vinyl revival with a rejection of social media and embrace of good old cabled headphones. We’re here for it, but maybe it’s time for the classic Hi-Fi to make a reappearance too.

OK, so most Gen Z may not have the space for a massive Hi-Fi system with gigantic floorstander speakers. And if you live in a flat, cranking them is probably risking a noise order or eviction.

We had a chance to see what the Hi-Fi of decades past was actually like to live with as part of JBL’s 80th birthday celebrations, though, and test drive some absolute classics from the past. Are old Hi-Fis really that much better than a Sonos or a Bluetooth speaker? Of course they are, but it’s not quite as simple as all that.

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Let’s start by digging into a design from all the way back in the 1950s...

JBL Paragon D44000 - A piece of history

(Image credit: Future)

This is the JBL Paragon D44000, first produced in 1957. It originally cost $1830, equivalent to more than $21,500, or £16,000-plus today.

It’s much more than just a speaker system. It is a piece of furniture, and a proper centrepiece. The Paragon is almost nine feet wide, weighs 390kg and is a bit of a masterpiece from a visual perspective alone.

You can only really see two of the six speaker drivers here, but their extreme angling tells you a lot about the intention here. They’re pointed towards a single, central, ideal listener position. And even though it’s coming up to its 70th birthday, you still get a pretty awesome experience when you sit in that spot.

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Sweet and detailed vocals have the kind of imaging today’s modern, basically mono, wireless speaker couldn’t hope to achieve. But there is a problem.

Despite having a pair of absolutely massive 15-inch drivers inside the enclosure, the JBL Paragon D44000 doesn’t really have anything approaching deep bass. A modern 15-inch woofer could shake the plaster off your walls, but these old designs? They have such slight movement when vibrating to produce sound, true deep bass just isn’t possible.

But, hey, let’s not be too harsh when this was apparently the “first stereo loudspeaker for the home,” JBL claims.

JBL L100 - The 1970s classic

(Image credit: Future)

Stepping ahead a couple of decades, the JBL L100 came out in 1970 and are an undeniable design classic if you ask us. We would love a pair of these, while their iconic orange foam speaker grilles feel like they inspired the orange Apple uses today in its iPhones.

These speakers had “West coast sound” tuning that helped make them comfortably JBL’s best-selling speaker of the era. And even though the pair we heard were legit decades old — not one of the re-releases JBL has made in the last few years, including one in January 2026 — they sound great.

They’re sweet and engaging, not boomy or brash. And by now JBL had firmly solved the whole “no bass” issue it had back in the 1950s.

The one problem is most will find they sound best with the grilles removed. But to our eyes they look far better with that orange foam face in place.

You can pick up the remade version of them, the JBL L100 Mk2, for around £3999 online.

JBL 250Ti - Because more is more in the 1980s

(Image credit: Future)

These eye-catching slanted JBL floor standers were introduced in 1985, but they were setup to represent the 90s era. The Titanic VHS and Friends boxset present tell you everything you need to know.

In person these speakers do take on some of the more provocative character their visual design brings. Compared to the L100, you can hear the 250Ti have significantly more of the low-bass punch you might otherwise buy a subwoofer to get.

The sound is chunkier, larger. It’s the kind of room-filling stuff larger wireless speakers try to achieve these days, but with a bunch of massive speaker drivers rather than audio tricks.

Another decade of development has let JBL fill in even more of the lower audio frequency range. They occasionally pop up on eBay too. But, you've been warned, these beasts weigh 68kg each.

One odd part is we reckon some folks will see the JBL 250TI as the most obviously “dated” design of these three, even though it’s easily the newest. But given baggy trousers are back in fashion, maybe weird slanted floorstanders are next.





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