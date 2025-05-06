Bang & Olufsen's upgraded Beosound serves up portable perfection

Bang & Olufsen introduces the third-generation Beosound A1, an enhanced and sustainably designed portable Bluetooth speaker that builds upon its award-winning predecessor with improved performance and a circular design ethos – and it happens to look pretty swish too.

This reimagined A1 3rd Gen balances minimalist aesthetics with advanced acoustics, establishing a new benchmark for portable audio. According to CEO Kristian Teär, this speaker embodies Bang & Olufsen's core values: exceptional sound, enduring design, and a commitment to sustainability.

He emphasises its ability to enhance daily listening experiences while reflecting the company's focus on thoughtful and lasting products that combine aesthetic integrity with meaningful innovation. It’s also a nice and compact size, so it’s perfect to take on the go, pop in your bag, and be ready for picnic season.

The new speaker is available now on the Bang & Olufsen website and it'll set you back £299.



The Beosound A1 features 2,173 precision-milled holes and a soft, waterproof leather strap. It is available in Bang & Olufsen's signature Natural Aluminium, alongside new nature-inspired finishes: Honey Tone and Eucalyptus Green.

Cecilie Manz's redesigned aluminium strap lock reinforces the speaker's minimalist appearance while increasing its durability. With an IP67 rating, the A1 3rd Gen is entirely dust and waterproof, making it ideal for on-the-go use.

The A1 3rd Gen boasts the largest woofer in its class, producing deeper bass with a Bass SPL of 64 db, a 2 db increase over the previous generation.

Battery life has been extended to 24 hours, ensuring long-lasting performance. Stereo pairing is available across both 2nd—and 3rd-generation models for immersive soundscapes.

Equipped with Bluetooth 5.1, the speaker retains features such as a three-microphone array for excellent call quality and functions as a speakerphone. With Bluetooth, Microsoft Swift Pair, and Google Fast Pair, the A1 offers instant and stable connections for uninterrupted audio.

Emphasising longevity, the A1 3rd Gen is built with a modular architecture and designed for a 10-year primary lifespan, adhering to circular design principles.

Bang & Olufsen's dedication to circular design and enduring value is further demonstrated through professional replaceable batteries available in their stores and an extended warranty of up to 5 years with Beocare, so you’re future-proofed should anything go wrong.