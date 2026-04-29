Epic line-up announced for Capital Summertime Ball at Wembley Stadium includes Robyn and Lola Young

Think the Capital Summertime Ball is just for young ‘uns? This year’s line-up is a proper genre and generation-spanning feast.

Capital FM has revealed the line-up for the Saturday June 6th concert-slash-day-festival, which takes place at London’s Wembley Stadium. Some of them would have no trouble selling out massive arenas on their own.

Hot names of the moment include RAYE and Lola Young, while pop and dance music veterans on the bill include Fatboy Slim, Robyn and Calvin Harris.

It’s such an epic line-up we can’t actually guess who’s going to play as headliner here. The stage times are yet to be released. Here’s the full list of announced acts:

Niall Horan

Bebe Rexha

Myles Smith

Robyn

Sekou

December 10

Fatboy Slim

RAYE

Lola Young

XG

Jason Derulo

Sienna Spiro

Stephen Sanchez

Meek

Calvin Harris

Wembley Stadium has capacity of up to 90,000, but don’t hang about if you want tickets as the initial presale has already begun.

Those logged into the Global Player app got early access from 9am on April 29th. You should see a code when logged in.

General sale begins at 9am on Thursday April 30th. We’ve dug into the Global presale to see how much you’ll pay.

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Standard admission tickets cost £87.82 including fees. The cheapest seats cost £59.82, while some of the higher-cost seats at £149.82 a person.

The show starts at 3:30pm and runs until 10pm, with doors opening at 1:30pm.

If you want to save money — refreshments won’t be cheap — you can bring in an empty bottle of up to 500ml capacity to fill up for free (with water) at the venue. And as usual, keep any large bags at home as you’ll only be allowed to take in ones up to A4 in size.

This is a single-stage event, one whose sheer number of acts demands quick turnarounds and fairly swift sets. It’s ideal if you want to see a whole stack of big-name pop acts without spending a fortune.

The 2025 Summertime Ball was headlined by Mariah Carey, and this event has been held each year since 2009, barring 2020 and 2021 when it had to be cancelled thanks to Covid.





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