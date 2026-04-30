Keira Knightley and Luke Thompson are heading to London’s West End in a new adaptation

Kind of like owning a country pad in the leafy Cotswolds, doing a play in London’s West End has sort of become a ‘thing’ for many top actors. Christine Baranski and Richard E Grant are taking on Noel Coward’s Hayfever, Michael Sheen is bringing Amadeus to Shaftesbury Avenue, and dozens of award-winners like David Tennant, Asim Chaudhry, and Kunal Nayyar will be performing in a new run of White Rabbit Red Rabbit. Now, Kiera Knightley is set to join them in a new stage adaptation of award-winning film The Lives of Others.

Knightley is no stranger to London’s historic boards, having starred in Moliere’s The Misanthrope, and Hellman’s The Children’s Hour although these performances were both over a decade ago. This will be her first theatrical performance in the West End since the early 2010s.

Knightley is joined by Bridgerton’s Luke Thompson and Game of Thrones actor Stephen Dillane. The play, The Lives of Others is a new adaptation of Florian Henckel von Donnersmarck’s Academy Award Winning film which came out in 2006. The thriller follows the Stasi surveillance of an East German neighbourhood during the last years of the Berlin Wall. The play's text has been adapted by Robert Icke – aka. theatre’s latest darling, and the wunderkind behind the hit Romeo & Juliet production currently in the West End starring Sadie Sink and Noah Jupe.

Knightley is taking on the role of actress Christa-Maria Sieland (originally played by Martina Gedeck), with Stephen Dillane as Stasi agent Hauptmann Gerd Wiesler, and joined by Luke Thompson who is playing Georg Dreyman, a playwright, lover to Christa-Maria and the subject of Gerd’s spying.

The play itself will be kicking off at the Adelphi Theatre and it’s not too long to wait either, as the opening night will be October 29th, with the show running until 9th January 2027. Tickets are currently already on sale, taking over from Mischief Theatre’s The Comedy About Spies. Tickets are already going quickly, with the cheapest seats priced at £25, all the way up to £150 for the front-row action-seats.





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