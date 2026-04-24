Spotify reveals its most popular songs, artists and albums of all time, and more
It's been 20 years (sort of)
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Spotify is now 20 years old. And to celebrate it has revealed the most popular albums, songs and more in its entire two decades of streaming.
Are there any mad surprises? Not really.
Among the biggest names across these epic lists are Taylor Swift, Bad Bunny and The Weeknd, while other recurring names include Ed Sheeran and Lewis Capaldi. Yawnsville.
For the Swifties out there, Taylor Swift’s most popular album is Lover, followed by Midnights. But this will also be somewhat influenced by the growth of the Spotify audience over the years.
The streaming service hit 20 million paying users in 2015, while today Spotify’s latest official figure is 290 million paying subs, and 751 million users total including those on the freebie tier.
While Spotify was founded in 2006, the service didn’t actually launch until 2008, and then came to the UK in early 2009.
But let’s get to the meat of this one and see who’s been dominating Spotify over the last two decades.
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Most popular artists
- Taylor Swift
- Bad Bunny
- Drake
- The Weeknd
- Ariana Grande
- Ed Sheeran
- Justin Bieber
- Billie Eilish
- Eminem
- Kanye West
- Travis Scott
- BTS
- Post Malone
- Bruno Mars
- J Balvin
- Rihanna
- Coldplay
- Kendrick Lamar
- Future
- Juice WRLD
Most popular songs
- "Blinding Lights” by The Weeknd
- “Shape of You” by Ed Sheeran
- “Sweater Weather” by The Neighbourhood
- “Starboy” by The Weeknd and Daft Punk
- “As It Was” by Harry Styles
- “Someone You Loved” by Lewis Capaldi
- “Sunflower – Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse” by Post Malone and Swae Lee
- “One Dance” by Drake, Wizkid, and Kyla
- “Perfect” by Ed Sheeran
- “STAY (with Justin Bieber)” by The Kid LAROI and Justin Bieber
- “Believer” by Imagine Dragons
- “I Wanna Be Yours” by Arctic Monkeys
- “Heat Waves” by Glass Animals
- “lovely (with Khalid)” by Billie Eilish and Khalid
- “Yellow” by Coldplay
- “The Night We Met” by Lord Huron
- “Closer” by The Chainsmokers and Halsey
- “BIRDS OF A FEATHER” by Billie Eilish
- “Riptide” by Vance Joy
- “Die With A Smile” by Lady Gaga and Bruno Mars
Most popular albums
- Un Verano Sin Ti by Bad Bunny
- Starboy by The Weeknd
- ÷ (Deluxe) by Ed Sheeran
- SOUR by Olivia Rodrigo
- After Hours by The Weeknd
- SOS by SZA
- Hollywood’s Bleeding by Post Malone
- Lover by Taylor Swift
- AM by Arctic Monkeys
- WHEN WE ALL FALL ASLEEP, WHERE DO WE GO? by Billie Eilish
- Future Nostalgia by Dua Lipa
- beerbongs & bentleys by Post Malone
- ? by XXXTENTACION
- MAÑANA SERÁ BONITO (BICHOTA SEASON) by KAROL G
- YHLQMDLG by Bad Bunny
- Doo-Wops & Hooligans by Bruno Mars
- Views by Drake
- Midnights by Taylor Swift
- Scorpion by Drake
- Beauty Behind The Madness by The Weeknd
Most popular podcasts
- The Joe Rogan Experience
- Gemischtes Hack
- Crime Junkie
- Armchair Expert with Dax Shepard
- Last Podcast On The Left
- The Daily
- Fest & Flauschig
- Morbid
- My Favorite Murder with Karen Kilgariff and Georgia Hardstark
- Relatos de la Noche
- Call Her Daddy
- Não Inviabilize
- Pardon My Take
- Distractible
- La Cotorrisa
- Dateline NBC
- Mordlust
- Baywatch Berlin
- Hobbylos
- Killer Stories with Harvey Guillén
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Andrew Williams has written about all sorts of stuff for more than a decade — from tech and fitness to entertainment and fashion. He has written for a stack of magazines and websites including Wired, TrustedReviews, TechRadar and Stuff, enjoys going to gigs and painting in his spare time. He's also suspiciously good at poker.
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