Spotify reveals its most popular songs, artists and albums of all time, and more

It's been 20 years (sort of)

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Spotify is now 20 years old. And to celebrate it has revealed the most popular albums, songs and more in its entire two decades of streaming.

Are there any mad surprises? Not really.

Among the biggest names across these epic lists are Taylor Swift, Bad Bunny and The Weeknd, while other recurring names include Ed Sheeran and Lewis Capaldi. Yawnsville.

For the Swifties out there, Taylor Swift’s most popular album is Lover, followed by Midnights. But this will also be somewhat influenced by the growth of the Spotify audience over the years.

The streaming service hit 20 million paying users in 2015, while today Spotify’s latest official figure is 290 million paying subs, and 751 million users total including those on the freebie tier.

While Spotify was founded in 2006, the service didn’t actually launch until 2008, and then came to the UK in early 2009.

But let’s get to the meat of this one and see who’s been dominating Spotify over the last two decades.

  1. Taylor Swift
  2. Bad Bunny
  3. Drake
  4. The Weeknd
  5. Ariana Grande
  6. Ed Sheeran
  7. Justin Bieber
  8. Billie Eilish
  9. Eminem
  10. Kanye West
  11. Travis Scott
  12. BTS
  13. Post Malone
  14. Bruno Mars
  15. J Balvin
  16. Rihanna
  17. Coldplay
  18. Kendrick Lamar
  19. Future
  20. Juice WRLD
  1. "Blinding Lights” by The Weeknd
  2. “Shape of You” by Ed Sheeran
  3. “Sweater Weather” by The Neighbourhood
  4. “Starboy” by The Weeknd and Daft Punk
  5. “As It Was” by Harry Styles
  6. “Someone You Loved” by Lewis Capaldi
  7. “Sunflower – Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse” by Post Malone and Swae Lee
  8. “One Dance” by Drake, Wizkid, and Kyla
  9. “Perfect” by Ed Sheeran
  10. “STAY (with Justin Bieber)” by The Kid LAROI and Justin Bieber
  11. “Believer” by Imagine Dragons
  12. “I Wanna Be Yours” by Arctic Monkeys
  13. “Heat Waves” by Glass Animals
  14. “lovely (with Khalid)” by Billie Eilish and Khalid
  15. “Yellow” by Coldplay
  16. “The Night We Met” by Lord Huron
  17. “Closer” by The Chainsmokers and Halsey
  18. “BIRDS OF A FEATHER” by Billie Eilish
  19. “Riptide” by Vance Joy
  20. “Die With A Smile” by Lady Gaga and Bruno Mars
  1. Un Verano Sin Ti by Bad Bunny
  2. Starboy by The Weeknd
  3. ÷ (Deluxe) by Ed Sheeran
  4. SOUR by Olivia Rodrigo
  5. After Hours by The Weeknd
  6. SOS by SZA
  7. Hollywood’s Bleeding by Post Malone
  8. Lover by Taylor Swift
  9. AM by Arctic Monkeys
  10. WHEN WE ALL FALL ASLEEP, WHERE DO WE GO? by Billie Eilish
  11. Future Nostalgia by Dua Lipa
  12. beerbongs & bentleys by Post Malone
  13. ? by XXXTENTACION
  14. MAÑANA SERÁ BONITO (BICHOTA SEASON) by KAROL G
  15. YHLQMDLG by Bad Bunny
  16. Doo-Wops & Hooligans by Bruno Mars
  17. Views by Drake
  18. Midnights by Taylor Swift
  19. Scorpion by Drake
  20. Beauty Behind The Madness by The Weeknd
  1. The Joe Rogan Experience
  2. Gemischtes Hack
  3. Crime Junkie
  4. Armchair Expert with Dax Shepard
  5. Last Podcast On The Left
  6. The Daily
  7. Fest & Flauschig
  8. Morbid
  9. My Favorite Murder with Karen Kilgariff and Georgia Hardstark
  10. Relatos de la Noche
  11. Call Her Daddy
  12. Não Inviabilize
  13. Pardon My Take
  14. Distractible
  15. La Cotorrisa
  16. Dateline NBC
  17. Mordlust
  18. Baywatch Berlin
  19. Hobbylos
  20. Killer Stories with Harvey Guillén

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Andrew Williams
Andrew Williams
Contributor

Andrew Williams has written about all sorts of stuff for more than a decade — from tech and fitness to entertainment and fashion. He has written for a stack of magazines and websites including Wired, TrustedReviews, TechRadar and Stuff, enjoys going to gigs and painting in his spare time. He's also suspiciously good at poker.

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