Spotify reveals its most popular songs, artists and albums of all time, and more

Spotify is now 20 years old. And to celebrate it has revealed the most popular albums, songs and more in its entire two decades of streaming.

Are there any mad surprises? Not really.

Among the biggest names across these epic lists are Taylor Swift, Bad Bunny and The Weeknd, while other recurring names include Ed Sheeran and Lewis Capaldi. Yawnsville.

For the Swifties out there, Taylor Swift’s most popular album is Lover, followed by Midnights. But this will also be somewhat influenced by the growth of the Spotify audience over the years.

The streaming service hit 20 million paying users in 2015, while today Spotify’s latest official figure is 290 million paying subs, and 751 million users total including those on the freebie tier.

While Spotify was founded in 2006, the service didn’t actually launch until 2008, and then came to the UK in early 2009.

But let’s get to the meat of this one and see who’s been dominating Spotify over the last two decades.

Most newsletters are rubbish. Ours isn't. Get exclusive shortlists, celebrity interviews and the best deals on the products you care about, straight to your inbox. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Most popular artists

Taylor Swift Bad Bunny Drake The Weeknd Ariana Grande Ed Sheeran Justin Bieber Billie Eilish Eminem Kanye West Travis Scott BTS Post Malone Bruno Mars J Balvin Rihanna Coldplay Kendrick Lamar Future Juice WRLD

Most popular songs

"Blinding Lights” by The Weeknd “Shape of You” by Ed Sheeran “Sweater Weather” by The Neighbourhood “Starboy” by The Weeknd and Daft Punk “As It Was” by Harry Styles “Someone You Loved” by Lewis Capaldi “Sunflower – Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse” by Post Malone and Swae Lee “One Dance” by Drake, Wizkid, and Kyla “Perfect” by Ed Sheeran “STAY (with Justin Bieber)” by The Kid LAROI and Justin Bieber “Believer” by Imagine Dragons “I Wanna Be Yours” by Arctic Monkeys “Heat Waves” by Glass Animals “lovely (with Khalid)” by Billie Eilish and Khalid “Yellow” by Coldplay “The Night We Met” by Lord Huron “Closer” by The Chainsmokers and Halsey “BIRDS OF A FEATHER” by Billie Eilish “Riptide” by Vance Joy “Die With A Smile” by Lady Gaga and Bruno Mars

Most popular albums

Un Verano Sin Ti by Bad Bunny Starboy by The Weeknd ÷ (Deluxe) by Ed Sheeran SOUR by Olivia Rodrigo After Hours by The Weeknd SOS by SZA Hollywood’s Bleeding by Post Malone Lover by Taylor Swift AM by Arctic Monkeys WHEN WE ALL FALL ASLEEP, WHERE DO WE GO? by Billie Eilish Future Nostalgia by Dua Lipa beerbongs & bentleys by Post Malone ? by XXXTENTACION MAÑANA SERÁ BONITO (BICHOTA SEASON) by KAROL G YHLQMDLG by Bad Bunny Doo-Wops & Hooligans by Bruno Mars Views by Drake Midnights by Taylor Swift Scorpion by Drake Beauty Behind The Madness by The Weeknd

Most popular podcasts

The Joe Rogan Experience Gemischtes Hack Crime Junkie Armchair Expert with Dax Shepard Last Podcast On The Left The Daily Fest & Flauschig Morbid My Favorite Murder with Karen Kilgariff and Georgia Hardstark Relatos de la Noche Call Her Daddy Não Inviabilize Pardon My Take Distractible La Cotorrisa Dateline NBC Mordlust Baywatch Berlin Hobbylos Killer Stories with Harvey Guillén





Skip the search — follow Shortlist on Google News to get our best lists, news, features and reviews at the top of your feeds!



