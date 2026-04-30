The new Resident Evil movie (the one that might actually be good) just got its first trailer

Hailed 'a new era of evil', the newest Resident Evil film has been slowly building hype for a while, and now we finally have a trailer.

From the mind of Zach Cregger, the director behind Oscar winning horror flick Weapons, and critically acclaimed Barbarian, the film looks just as jam-packed with spooky scenes and limb-tingling tension.

It's based on the long-running video game series of the same name from Capcom, who are also responsible for hits like Street Fighter and Mega Man amongst others. The film is the second reboot and eighth overall installment in the Resident Evil film universe and will tell an original story unrelated to the previous films, but set in the timeline of the Resident Evil 2 game — one of the series' most beloved entries. Basically, even if you think you know it, get ready for something new, exciting, and unlike anything that's come before.

It's an original story set in the scary universe of zombies and monsters, but with no obvious links narratively to the main games. So basically, Cregger can can do what he wants with the toybox of zombies, lickers and hunters – it's a nerdy filmmakers dream in other words.

Resident Evil | Teaser Trailer | Only In Cinemas Coming Soon - YouTube Watch On

The cast includes Austin Abrams in the leading role as Bryan, with Zach Cherry, Kali Reis and Paul Walter Hauser also joining the main line up.

According to the promo tease, the latest installment is a thrilling — and terrifying — reinvention of the Resident Evil franchise. "In an all-new story, Resident Evil follows Bryan (Austin Abrams), a medical courier who unwittingly finds himself in an action-packed, non-stop race for survival as one fateful, horrifying night collapses around him in chaos."

For anyone who's a fan of the games, from the looks of the trailer you won't be disappointed. There's plenty of adventure with guns, dead bodies, secret tunnels, and some seriously, seriously creepy crawlies giants. It's blink and you'll miss it but there's a giant turbo-worm-man.

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The film has been directed by: Zach Cregger who serves as a writer too, alongside Shay Hatten. It has been produced by: Robert Kulzer, Zach Cregger, Roy Lee, Miri Yoon, Carter Swan, Asad Qizilbash, with Oliver Berben, Victor Hadida, Richard Wright, Robert Bernacci serving as executive producers.

Resident Evil is currently scheduled to be released on September 18th, 2026.





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