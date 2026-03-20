Carnaby Street’s Kingly Court gets a music makeover with free season of live gigs

If you’re looking for some hi-hat to go along with your high-fashion while browsing the shops of Carnaby Street, a new season of live music in the area will deliver the beats.

Kingly Court Presents: Soho Sounds will transform the three-storey eatery, just off Carnaby Street, into a live music destination this Spring, with performances and DJ sets to mark the coming of sunny season.

The programme transforms the iconic courtyard into a vibrant hub for DJs and live acoustic performances, with sets scheduled from 5pm–9pm on weekdays and 1pm–5pm over weekends. Launching across the Easter Bank Holiday, the opening lineup includes Iraina Mancini, Noble & Heath, Matt Smooth and Imaginary Millions, alongside a packed weekend roster featuring Karim Bitar, Bror Havnes and Amie Fretter. Live performances from Sunny Reyne, Kitty Liv and others will round out the opening celebrations.

A Record Store Day special

A standout moment arrives on 18th April with a special all-day event marking Record Store Day, celebrating vinyl culture with guest DJs — a great stop off while you crate dig the local Sister Ray and Reckless Records wares.

Beyond the music, Kingly Court’s courtyard will keep offering top notch nosh too. Visitors can dine alfresco with offerings ranging from Goldies’ wood-fired skewers to ALTA’s Spanish-inspired Vermouth Hour. Upstairs, Donia serves Filipino sharing plates, while Darjeeling Express delivers acclaimed Indian cuisine. Late-night options include cocktails at Two Floors and basement venue Disrepute.

The wider Soho area joins the celebrations, with family-friendly dining deals and Easter promotions, including sweet treats from Big Kid Ice Cream and Donutelier, plus seasonal shopping at Charlotte Tilbury.

With free entry, diverse music programming and plenty of grub, it’ll be well worth a stop if you’re in Soho in the coming weeks.

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