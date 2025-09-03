Radiohead tease massive London shows this year

For months we’ve been following a trail of rumours that suggests Radiohead are about to head on tour, and we’ve now seen perhaps the best proof to date.

The band’s team has reportedly been doling out flyers in cities across Europe that say the band is on the cusp of playing in London and other European cities.

Is it legit? The flyer suggests the band will play in London on November 21st, the 22nd, 24th and 25th. It doesn’t specify a venue, but we are talking about the band playing in a couple of months, not in 2026.

Similar flyers have reportedly been spotted in Denmark, Italy and Spain.

If Radiohead is on the cusp of an official announcement, it could mean more than just a European tour. Radiohead typically tours to support a new album release. We could be literally weeks away from the release of a new Radiohead album.

The band’s last was 2016’s A Moon Shaped Pool. A gap of almost 10 years would make this easily the largest gap between albums the band has left to date.

There has been more evidence too. Radiohead’s WASTE website briefly listed the tour dates. They’ve since been pulled, but this would appear to confirm the flyers are not some sort of fan prank. The listings also indicate Radiohead will play at The O2 in London.

Here’s the full list of alleged dates:

4, 5, 7, 8 November - Movistar Arena in Madrid, Spain

14, 15, 17, 18 November - Unipol Arena in Bologna, Italy

21, 22, 24, 25 November - The O2 in London, UK

1, 2, 4, 5 December - Royal Arena in Copenhagen, Denmark

8, 9, 11, 12 December - Uber Arena in Berlin, Germany.

The listings suggest we can realistically expect tickets for the tour to go on sale within a handful of days.

London’s O2 has maximum capacity of 20,000, so short of hopping on a flight to another European country, 80,000 seats will be up for grabs.

We’ll keep an eye out for an official announcement and booking details for these Radiohead tickets. They are gong to come in hot.