Nu-metal veterans KoRn announce UK tour dates with a stop at London’s O2

Nu-metal survivors KoRn are set to tour the UK and Ireland for the first time in a decade, with a run of newly-announced shows.

A full European tour, the band will kick off in Stuttgart on October 18th, before eventually making their way to the UK for shows in Leeds, Birmingham, Newcastle, Manchester, Dublin, and a giant O2 Arena show on November 4th in London.

Here’s the full list of European dates:

October 2026:

18th – Stuttgart, Hanns-Martin-Schleyer-Halle

19th – Munich, Olympiahalle

21st – Cologne, Lanxess Arena

23rd – Paris, Accor Arena

26th – Leeds, First Direct Arena

28th – Birmingham, Utilita Arena Birmingham

30th – Newcastle, Utilita Arena Newcastle

31st – Manchester, AO Arena

November 2026:

2nd – Dublin, 3Arena

4th – London, The O2

8th – Amsterdam, Ziggo Dome

9th – Antwerp, AFAS Dome

11th – Hamburg, Barclays Arena

13th – Hanover, ZAG Arena

14th – Berlin, Uber Arena

16th – Prague, O2 Arena Prague

17th – Krakow, Tauron Arena

19th – Vienna, Wiener Stadhalle

21st – Milan, Unipol Forum

Support for the UK gigs comes from Architects and Youth Code (who will be replaced by Pixel Grip for the second half of the tour).

Tickets will go on sale on Friday morning (March 20th) at 8am GMT, with pre-sale options opening tomorrow (Tuesday March 17th). Pick up tickets from Ticketmaster here .

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The last time KoRn graced these shores was for the 2025 Download Festival, where the band played hits and cuts from their surprisingly… happy 2022 album Requiem. As for new music, the band haven’t revealed any details of a follow up ahead of these late 2026 tour dates — but a tour of this scale is usually accompanied by some sort of new music.





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