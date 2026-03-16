Nu-metal veterans KoRn announce UK tour dates with a stop at London’s O2
Let that freak off a leash for these October and November shows
Get exclusive shortlists, celebrity interviews and the best deals on the products you care about, straight to your inbox.
You are now subscribed
Your newsletter sign-up was successful
Nu-metal survivors KoRn are set to tour the UK and Ireland for the first time in a decade, with a run of newly-announced shows.
A full European tour, the band will kick off in Stuttgart on October 18th, before eventually making their way to the UK for shows in Leeds, Birmingham, Newcastle, Manchester, Dublin, and a giant O2 Arena show on November 4th in London.
Here’s the full list of European dates:
October 2026:
- 18th – Stuttgart, Hanns-Martin-Schleyer-Halle
- 19th – Munich, Olympiahalle
- 21st – Cologne, Lanxess Arena
- 23rd – Paris, Accor Arena
- 26th – Leeds, First Direct Arena
- 28th – Birmingham, Utilita Arena Birmingham
- 30th – Newcastle, Utilita Arena Newcastle
- 31st – Manchester, AO Arena
November 2026:
- 2nd – Dublin, 3Arena
- 4th – London, The O2
- 8th – Amsterdam, Ziggo Dome
- 9th – Antwerp, AFAS Dome
- 11th – Hamburg, Barclays Arena
- 13th – Hanover, ZAG Arena
- 14th – Berlin, Uber Arena
- 16th – Prague, O2 Arena Prague
- 17th – Krakow, Tauron Arena
- 19th – Vienna, Wiener Stadhalle
- 21st – Milan, Unipol Forum
Support for the UK gigs comes from Architects and Youth Code (who will be replaced by Pixel Grip for the second half of the tour).
Tickets will go on sale on Friday morning (March 20th) at 8am GMT, with pre-sale options opening tomorrow (Tuesday March 17th). Pick up tickets from Ticketmaster here.
Get exclusive shortlists, celebrity interviews and the best deals on the products you care about, straight to your inbox.
The last time KoRn graced these shores was for the 2025 Download Festival, where the band played hits and cuts from their surprisingly… happy 2022 album Requiem. As for new music, the band haven’t revealed any details of a follow up ahead of these late 2026 tour dates — but a tour of this scale is usually accompanied by some sort of new music.
Skip the search — follow Shortlist on Google News to get our best lists, news, features and reviews at the top of your feeds!
Gerald Lynch is the Editor-in-Chief of Shortlist, keeping careful watch over the site's editorial output and social channels. He's happiest in the front row of a gig for a band you've never heard of, watching 35mm cinema re-runs of classic sci-fi flicks, or propping up a bar with an old fashioned in one hand and a Game Boy in the other.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.