Jack White confirms London shows as part of huge 2026 tour

Jack White has announced a major run of UK, Ireland, and North American tour dates for 2026, with London firmly on the schedule for a pair of headline shows this August.

The former White Stripes frontman will play two consecutive nights at Eventim Apollo on the 25th and 26th of August, marking his return to the capital following a string of smaller, more intimate shows last year.

From London, the tour heads out across the UK and Ireland, with additional stops confirmed in Bristol, Newcastle, Belfast and Dublin.

The UK leg sits in the middle of a much larger international tour. White will first head out across North America, kicking things off in Washington, D.C., on the 10th of July. That opening run includes dates in New York, Toronto, Essex Junction, Boston, Indianapolis, Chicago and Clarkston, before a second leg later in the year takes him through cities including San Francisco, Los Angeles, Las Vegas, Nashville, Milwaukee, Orlando and Atlanta, stretching into November.

Tickets for all newly announced dates go on general sale at 10am local time on the 17th of April. If you’re trying to get in early, there are also pre-sale options running from the 13th of April, with both Vault members and artist pre-sales opening at different times depending on location.

The timing lines up with a busy period for White, who’s recently dropped new material in the form of singles ‘G.O.D. And The Broken Ribs’ and ‘Derecho Demonico’.

He followed that up with a performance on Saturday Night Live, appearing alongside host Jack Black for a chaotic run-through that included a version of ‘Seven Nation Army’, a track that, at this point, feels unavoidable at any live show.

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Jack White: G.O.D. And The Broken Ribs (Live) - SNL - YouTube Watch On

He’s also just been confirmed as a last-minute addition to Coachella 2026, dropping into one of the biggest festival slots in the world with very little notice, which tells you a lot about where he still sits in the live music pecking order.

While White’s recent tours have leaned into spontaneity, with last-minute gigs, stripped-back sets and a refusal to rely too heavily on nostalgia, the scale of this run suggests something a bit bigger.

That said, don’t expect a greatest hits trawl. His shows tend to pull from across his catalogue, from White Stripes staples to solo material and the occasional deep cut, often with setlists that change night to night.

The two London dates, in particular, feel like they could go quickly. The Eventim Apollo is hardly a small venue, but it’s still a far cry from arena size, and White’s last run of UK shows proved there’s still plenty of demand to see him in a more contained setting.

If you’re planning on going, it’s probably one to be organised for, because once those tickets land, they’re unlikely to hang around.





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