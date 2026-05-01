A special screening of Wallace & Gromit with a live orchestra is heading to London this weekend

London is home to an increasing number of concerts and gigs all dedicated to celebrating the best movies and tv shows that have graced our eyes and meme culture across the decades. Star Wars is taking over The Royal Albert Hall, you can play Mario Kart with a live band, and now you can relive the best of animation with an orchestral twist.

A magical evening is descending on London this weekend as Aardman in Concert kicks off, bringing classics like Wallace & Gromit, Shaun the Sheep, and Morph to the big screen with big fanfare (literally) to accompany it. Celebrating the best of British animation, the beloved characters will be accompanied by a full live orchestra on Saturday 2nd May.

Aardman in Concert at Cadogan Hall, London - YouTube Watch On

The concerts are taking place at Cadogan Hall, the Kensington institution which is known for its slightly offbeat dedication to all things musical. From traditional ceilidhs to a Frankie Valli and the Four Seasons tribute act, the venue is packed with enough musical events to rival Coachella – and for a fraction of the price.

Aardman in Concert is a celebration of 50 years of Wallace & Gromit and the gang, with two performances taking place – one at 1pm and a second at 3.30pm. It promises to be “A cinematic and musical celebration of clay, comedy, and creativity,” and a “hilarious, heartwarming big-screen celebration featuring Wallace & Gromit, Shaun the Sheep, Timmy Time, Morph, Creature Comforts and more – all accompanied live by a world-class orchestra.”

(Image credit: Aardman Animations Ltd via Carrot Productions)

Each performance is split into two halves with the first showcasing the highlights from Aardmans 50 year history – imagine a cross between a classic 00s montage and a slick sizzle reel and you’re basically there. The second half is a full screening of Wallace & Gromit: A Matter of Loaf and Death (aka. the most tense film in the franchise) with the live orchestra continuing to help bring every moment to its most spine-tingling.

Rumour (and pictures) have it that some of the members of the orchestra even dress up for the theme, donning costumes that scream Aardman, from Feathers McGraw to a block of Wensleydale cheese.

Tickets are still on sale, starting at £18 and are available via Cadogan Hall’s website.

Most newsletters are rubbish. Ours isn't. Get exclusive shortlists, celebrity interviews and the best deals on the products you care about, straight to your inbox. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors





Skip the search — follow Shortlist on Google News to get our best lists, news, features and reviews at the top of your feeds!



