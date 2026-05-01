SNL UK ends with a bang as Hannah Waddingham and Ncuti Gatwa are tapped to host final episodes

We’re almost out of jokes to make about how everyone thought the inaugural SNL UK series would be a bit of a disaster that didn’t quite hit the mark. However luckily not only was everyone proved wrong, but the SNL comedians behind the show’s success are not yet out jokes either.

Closing with as spectacular a bang as they started with, the final two hosts for the final episodes have been announced with Ted Lasso’s Hannah Waddingham and Doctor Who’s Ncuti Gatwa stepping up to the mic.

Waddingham who will soon be returning with season four of Ted Lasso in August will be hosting on May 9th with Brit award winning Myles Smith as the musical guest. Gatwa will be headlining May 16th – aka. the final episode – alongside singer song-writer Holly Humberstone.

(Image credit: SKY)

So far, the first ever UK series has had a pretty legendary run so far, with hosts and musical guests including: Nicola Coughlan with Foo Fighters, Jack Whitehall with Jorja Smith, Riz Ahmed with Kasabian, Jamie Dornan with Wolf Alice and Tina Fey with Wet Leg.

The series was initially greenlit for six episodes, but was extended to an eight episode run ahead of its debut. Whilst it hasn’t been renewed for a second season, the first season has gone down to generally incredibly positive reviews. Largely responsible for those positive reviews is the core cast of comedians bringing the gags weekly. The current stars include Hammed Animashaun, Ayoade Bamgboye, Larry Dean, Celeste Dring, George Fouracres, Ania Magliano, Annabel Marlow, Al Nash, Jack Shep, Emma Sidi and Paddy Young.

The episodes will be airing live on Sky and NOW TV, unsurprisingly on Saturday nights.





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