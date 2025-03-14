Oasis reunion tour documentary incoming, with Peaky Blinders boss at the helm

If you thought the biggest breaking Oasis news in recent years was their reunion tour... you’d be right. However, there is more breaking news from the Gallagher duo as Steven Knight - the creator of Peaky Blinders, has been announced as the creator and producer of a film documenting their reunion tour.

The Oasis group announced that a film will be released as they head out on their hotly anticipated reunion tour this year.

Also announced leading the creative team are directors Dylan Southern and Will Lovelace - known for their 2022 documentary Meet Me in the Bathroom which explored the indie music scene in New York across the noughties. The duo have also directed music-based films including the documentary No Distance Left to Run which followed Oasis’ long-time rivals Blur across their reunion tour in 2009.

A supersonic summer

Steven Knight has had a pretty busy year and stacked up an impressive showbiz resume with the recent Maria Callas biopic - Maria - starring the one-and-only Angelina Jolie, written and produced Locke with Tom Hardy, and not forgetting the show that launched a thousand red London buses, A Thousand Blows. Given his cinematic range, it’s hard to say what the Gallagher film could look like stylistically, but with this line up, it’s fair to guess that it will be pretty impressive.

Sam Birdger and Guy Heeley will be serving as producers and executive producers are set to include Maria Clifford and Kate Shepherd. The project will be produced by Magna Studios and distributed by Sony Music Vision.

No other information has been released about the film yet, but if the Ticketmaster queues and dramas for the gigs were anything to go by, this film will be a best-seller.

The band’s lineup on the tour is rumoured to include some of the OG crew including guitarist Paul Arthurs (who quite possibly has one of the best rock nicknames ever – “Bonehead”), and Gem Archer, Andy Bell on the bass, and Joey Waronker (of R.E.M) on the drums. However, Liam Gallagher posted on X that he wasn’t “bothered” about the lineup reveal, and would “reveal that [to you] in a minute”.

Live ‘25, Oasis’ upcoming tour is kicking off in Cardiff on 4th July and is running across the UK until November.