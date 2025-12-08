King’s Cross's ultimate wellness festival is back for 2026 with saunas, plunge pools and new workshops

The run-up to the festive season is arguably more fun than the day itself - adding that extra bottle to the basket, loading up on the selection boxes, and using the excuse “it’s Christmas!” to excuse anything from sipping mulled wine at 11am to buying yourself a present.

However, fast forward to January 5th, and you’re probably a little miserable - Dry Jan, New Year’s Resolutions, Toblerone withdrawals, and only able to sport something with an elasticated waistband. Enter The Equanimity Festival - London's pop up wellness spectacular.

The Festival runs from January 6th until March 31, designed to help people reset and recharge after the busy festive season. It will kick off with the much-loved pop-up from Slomo, which runs a programme of workshops and classes in its trademark tipi to transport you from the centre of the busy city into a soothing, tranquil world.

Slomo will be at the festival from 15th January until 22nd February, complete with two wood-fired saunas, two cold plunge pools, and its signature six-person ice bath for the ultimate Scandi-inspired lunch break. Sundays will see the return of their Somatic breathwork sessions and luxurious Reset Retreats to unwind from the week and shoo away the Sunday Scaries.

(Image credit: John Sturrock)

Workshops include: yoga, breathwork, meditation and sound healing sessions led by expert practitioners, including: Adam Husler, Rose Wild, Laura Gate-Eastley, Jean Hall, Tania Brown, David Kam, Movement with Jenny and more.

Slomo’s tipi will be in Lewis Cubitt Square, and sessions are just £12 per person for their wild spa experience, whilst workshops are priced around £14 for a one-hour session. Bookings are open via their website, with a range of options available.

You can check out the full festival line up as well as King's Cross' full list of pop ups at the official King's Cross website

