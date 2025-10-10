Snack tourism, in-flight skincare, and library hotels: This is what travel in 2026 will look like, according to experts

Skyscanner just dropped its 2026 Travel Trends report, and the vibe shift has never been more apparent: travel isn’t about getting away from life anymore, it’s about turning your passport into a personality quiz.

The report, built from the insights of over 20,000 travellers and backed by big names like Reddit, 7-Eleven, and Penguin UK, reveals something we’ve kind of known for a while: holidays are no longer just about sun, sea, and sangria. They’re about self-expression. Whether you're solo-tripping through Japan with a tote full of books or building a skincare haul at 30,000 feet, 2026’s traveller wants to feel something… and post about it later.

Glowmads and beauty tourists

(Image credit: Maskot via Getty Images)

Say goodbye to duty-free perfume as the peak of travel beauty. In 2026, globetrotting and glow-ups are officially linked. Travellers are now planning entire itineraries around cult beauty buys and local skincare rituals.

Data from Reddit shows a 215% rise in travel planning convos on beauty forums, meaning we’ve gone from “best beach in Bali” to “best SPF in Seoul” real quick.

From face masks at 30,000 feet to targeted detours to foreign beauty mega-stores, this is beauty tourism 2.0, and your Instagram archive is about to look like an ad. Skincare has become a ritual, not a routine and now, a reason to fly.

When the snack aisle becomes the main event

Move over, Michelin in 2026, the local corner shop is the real culinary destination. Skyscanner calls it “Shelf Discovery,” but really, it’s the natural evolution of snack-core culture.

A whopping 73% of UK travellers say they hit up supermarkets abroad as a must-do. Not just because it's cheap (though it is), but because nothing screams "authentic experience" like panic-buying mystery crisps in a language you don’t speak.

Restaurants are officially overrated. Real culture is found in that slightly weird yoghurt drink, or the regional KitKat you’ll never find at home.

Chasing stillness in the mountains

(Image credit: Nick Brundle Photography via Getty Images)

Turns out not everyone wants a beach club and a €19 mojito. Some of us are craving silence, clean air, and maybe a small existential crisis in a mountain cabin.

Skyscanner says 71% of UK travellers are considering summer or autumn mountain escapes, not for skiing or hiking, but for peace and quiet. We’re talking alpine villages, misty lakes, and accommodation that comes with wood-burning stoves instead of Wi-Fi passwords.

Travel for people who romanticise reading

Welcome to the golden age of literary travel. Forget hitting the clubs, 2026 is all about tracing the steps of your favourite author, finding your main character moment in an old bookshop (Hugh Grant optional), or slow-reading a novel by candlelight in a library-themed hotel.

Skyscanner says there's been a 70% increase in bookings using their “library” filter, and nearly half of travellers are already booking trips based on books they love. Whether it’s walking the streets of Dublin à la James Joyce or just sinking into a beanbag at a literary retreat, the bookish holiday is booming. People have stopped getting lost in books and instead decided to chase the story around the globe.

Solo travel gets romantic

(Image credit: Alexander Spatari Getty Images)

Solo travel isn’t new; people have been doing it forever, but in 2026, it’s no longer about “finding yourself.” It’s about finding other people, romantically or otherwise.

According to the data, 39% of global travellers have travelled solo with the goal of meeting new people, and bookings with Skyscanner’s “solo” filter are up 83% worldwide. Forget swiping in your hometown, modern dating starts in hostel bars, surf classes, and accidentally shared taxis. This is travel as a dating app with better lighting and more tanning.

Hotels are now the destination

Once upon a time, you picked a hotel based on proximity to a landmark or how far it was from the main events of the holiday. 2026 is bucking that trend with the Hotel now becoming the reason to travel.

Skyscanner says 61% of Gen Z have picked a destination based entirely on the accommodation and not even ironically. From converted churches in Croatia to brutalist villas in the jungle, travellers are booking for the interiors, the story, and, of course, the Instagrammability.

Mum, Dad, you’re coming too

Multi-gen travel isn’t just for people with toddlers and matching t-shirts anymore. As Gen Z faces rising rent and cost-of-living chaos, travelling with the family has become both a bonding experience and a budget-friendly move.

Skyscanner reports 51% of Gen Z adults have travelled with their parents in the past two years, and it’s not just for free meals. With clever planning, these trips offer more than nostalgia; they give you shared memories, split bills, and someone to hold your bags while you take mirror selfies in your mountain retreat.

Plus, no one judges your 9am beer like a parent. Character building.

Where’s hot (and not yet fully discovered)

(Image credit: Wendy A. Capili via Getty Images)

Skyscanner also gave us a top 10 list of trending destinations based on search spikes — and a few of them are genuinely worth watching.

Leading the pack is Salerno, Italy, which has seen a +211% surge as Brits hunt Amalfi vibes without Amalfi prices. Koror, Palau, is up next (+156%) for its scuba scene, followed by rising interest in Kochi, Japan, Bilbao, Akureyri, and Kaunas. Expect under-the-radar charm with fewer influencers and more real discovery.

Also: Cologne, Goa, and Kaunas are seeing the biggest flight price drops, which makes your dream trip that much more justifiable. Thanks, budget airlines.

If Skyscanner’s 2026 report makes one thing clear, it’s that the old-school “switch off and lie on a beach” holiday is evolving. Now it’s about switching to who you are, what you love, and where you want to express that. Seemingly, creating memories and pursuing a sense of self has never been more important.

You can check out Skyscanner's full report on its website for more tips about how to travel next year.