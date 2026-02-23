London is getting its first floating park – and there is finally a first glimpse at what it will look like

There’s a new lease in the east, thanks to Sadiq Khan and his £2bn investment that’s been giving London’s Royal Docks the ultimate glow up. The most recent addition that will form part of the renovation is a new floating hub on the docks themselves.

The plans include new floating homes, a floating park, and a floating wellness centre complete with a lido, sauna and spa experiences alongside free water access and open water swimming. According to the Royal Docks Waterways who are in charge of the plans, it will be a new distinctive water-based destination.

The space is currently 12-hectares of water which according to current plans would surround the IFS Cloud Cable Car on the Royal Docks. The space would be able to accommodate event programmes, art trails, pop-ups, as well as cafes and kiosks.

(Image credit: Royal Docks Waterways)

The focal point of the floating wellness hub will be a lido, which looks to be a 25m-long pool (heated, before you worry), or potentially two pools, a smaller one heated at a higher temp, and a secondary one at a lower temperature designed for lane swimmers who are there for more, er, precise and intense exercise. And not to get everyone all excited but it looks as though a spa and sauna is on the cards.

The residential part of the plans would mean residential moorings and floating homes opposite the park. Despite all London feeling, ahem, ridiculously expensive, the plans hope that the new waterside community (their words) will make the waterside more accessible. Plus the whole glow up is aiming to boost tourism and bring a little more life to the area.

If everything is approved, the plans could get underway in the next four years, with construction starting in 2030.





