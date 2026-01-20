London Art Fair returns to Islington with 120+ galleries
London Art Fair is set to return to Islington this January, bringing more than 120 leading galleries to the Business Design Centre for five days, celebrating modern and contemporary art, from 21–25 January 2026.
Founded in 1989, the fair has grown from a modest launch of just 36 UK galleries into one of the country’s most established art events, now welcoming around 25,000 visitors each year. Today, it offers a broad snapshot of the current art landscape, combining museum-level work with accessible pieces aimed at first-time collectors, alongside emerging artists at earlier stages of their careers.
The 2026 edition sees London Art Fair partner with the National Trust, which will present a special exhibition spotlighting the legacy of 20th-century art and architecture within its care. The collaboration continues the fair’s tradition of working with regional and national institutions to bring lesser-seen collections into the spotlight, adding historical context to an otherwise contemporary-focused programme.
Across the fair, visitors can expect work spanning painting, sculpture, photography and print, with galleries representing artists from the UK and around the world. Prices range from affordable prints and editions to major works by internationally recognised names, reinforcing the fair’s reputation for nurturing collecting at all levels.
The fair’s curated sections also return for 2026. Encounters provides a platform for experimental practices and new voices. The platform invites galleries to respond to an annually changing theme, while Prints & Editions focuses on limited editions and photography, offering an accessible entry point for collectors.
London Art Fair opens with press and VIP previews on 20 January, before welcoming the public from 21 January. General admission tickets are priced at £27, with premium passes available for £54 and are both available now. The fair runs at the Business Design Centre, Islington, until 25 January 2026.
