London’s nights out might be about to get longer

Plans are moving forward to give Sadiq Khan the power to overrule borough councils on licensing decisions, meaning pubs, bars and clubs that are currently knocked back for later opening hours could be handed a second chance. The move is part of a wider Government push to revive London's night-time economy, which still hasn’t bounced back to pre-pandemic levels.

Under proposals currently out for a six-week consultation, the mayor would gain “call-in” powers similar to those he already uses for major planning applications. In practice, that means he could step in and overturn a council’s refusal if a venue wants to extend its hours, particularly in areas deemed strategically important or likely to deliver significant economic impact.

The reforms would also introduce a London-wide Strategic Licensing Policy, replacing what City Hall describes as a postcode lottery across boroughs. Councils would be expected to follow a unified framework that places greater emphasis on economic growth, culture and social life, effectively encouraging a more pro-nightlife approach.

Khan says the aim is simple: help the capital stay competitive. “We want to continue improving London's nightlife by encouraging later opening hours, supporting our nightlife industries and revitalising our high streets,” he said, adding that making it easier for venues to extend hours would strengthen London’s cultural offering for both residents and visitors.

The Government has been clear about its stance too, saying it “backs the British night out” and arguing that overly bureaucratic red tape has made it harder for venues to survive. Campaign groups such as the Music Venue Trust have long warned that complex licensing rules and local opposition can make it incredibly difficult for independent venues to operate, let alone thrive.

Not everyone is convinced. Westminster Council, which oversees much of central London’s nightlife, says licences are only refused where there are legitimate safety concerns or a high risk of disruption. It also points out that thousands of venues are already licensed in the West End, with hundreds permitted to trade beyond midnight, even if not all of them choose to.

Meanwhile, the mayor’s own Nightlife Taskforce has floated further measures aimed at protecting venues, including making it harder for a small number of residents to shut down pubs and clubs over noise complaints. One proposal would require at least 10 unrelated households to raise concerns before a formal investigation is triggered, an attempt to stop what some in the industry describe as vexatious objections derailing businesses.

If approved, the new powers are expected to come into force this summer. For Londoners who’ve watched favourite venues close or seen nights out end earlier and earlier, the changes could mark a shift in tone, from containment to revival.

Whether it leads to a proper renaissance for the capital’s nightlife or simply a few later last orders remains to be seen. But for an industry that’s spent the past few years on the back foot, even the possibility of longer nights will be welcomed.





