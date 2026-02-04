Pink Pony clubbed to death: Chappell Roan is coming to Fortnite this week

Chappell Roan just made headlines for her Grammys dress, but her garb is potentially about to earn a whole lot of cash as she joins Fortnite.

She is a headliner act of Fortnite Festival season 13, which is the rhythm game side of Fortnite.

This sees her mega-hit Pink Pony Club join the Jam Tracks selection, while her other songs Good Luck, Babe, Hot To Go! and The Giver also return to the library.

There are also two Chappell Roan outfit styles incoming, each complete with a set of accessories and emotes. And you’ll need to fork out for two bundles to get access to them.

The first is the Heartcore Music Pass, which features an outfit based on on-stage looks from Roan’s tours, referencing Pink Pony Club. Because, well, it’s a very pink look, complete with pink cowboy hat. There's a red version of the dress too.

(Image credit: Epic Games)

Fortnite is also getting a Battle Royale-ready Chappell Roan look, dubbed Roan of Arc.

This outfit is a metallic armour costume based on what the singer wore during her 2024 performance of Good Luck, Babe at the VMAs. And it pairs with a flaming sword and a pink pony piñata as part of another bundle about to go on sale at the Fortnite shop.

(Image credit: Epic Games)

This Fortnite content drops on February 5th at 2PM, UK time. We expect the Fortnite Festival Heartcore Music Pass to cost 1400 V-Bucks and the Roan of Arc bundle to cost upwards of 3000 V-Bucks, based on Epic’s usual pricing.

These drops represent Chappell Roan’s biggest Fornite collab to date, but not the only one.

A Hot to Go! dance emote came to Fortnite in December 2024. And in early 2025 Roan told Radio 1 she liked nothing more than eating an edible and playing Fortnite, as Ariana Grande. She also begged Epic to make her a costume back then. A year later, it’s happened.

Chappell Roan currently has zero UK gigs in the calendar, but is currently touring Australia this month, ahead of dates in Argentina, Chile and Brazil throughout March.





