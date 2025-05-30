Nintendo Switch 2 pre-orders are randomly being cancelled

UK video game retailer Game has issued an apology after unexpectedly cancelling some pre-orders for the upcoming Nintendo Switch 2. The console, the successor to the hugely successful Switch, is scheduled for release on June 5th, leaving affected customers frustrated just a few days before this year's big gaming console drops.

In a post on social media, Game acknowledged the disappointment caused, particularly for those who had eagerly awaited their orders. Game has not yet provided a reason for the pre-order cancellations but stated that they are "currently working hard to reinstate as many affected pre-orders as possible."

Statement regarding Nintendo Switch 2 online pre-order cancellations.Contact GAME customer services here 🔗 https://t.co/i8BVxT31aE#GAME pic.twitter.com/BV0JtpeMuUMay 29, 2025

If you were one of the unfortunate, excited Nintendo fans who had your pre-order cancelled, then you may want to consider going old school with it and seeing which stores near you have midnight releases – Smyths, are opening at midnight for those hungry enough to check it out but stock will be limited.

The cancellation comes at a time when Game is reducing its physical presence in the UK, with many standalone stores closing following its acquisition by Frasers Group.

Despite the setback for some Game customers, the Nintendo Switch 2 remains available for pre-order at other retailers, including Amazon and the My Nintendo Store. However, stock levels appear to be fluctuating.

The Switch 2 has already been the home of numerous topics of discussion, ranging from the cost of games, with Mario Kart World costing £74.99, to some previous titles requiring an upgrade fee to bring them up to speed, digital game sharing, and more.

The past few months have been fuelled by Nintendo-related chat, but fortunately, this last issue doesn’t seem to be related to the Japanese company.

The new console features a larger 7.9-inch HDR-ready LCD screen, 256GB of storage, enhanced performance, and innovative magnetic Joy-Con 2 controllers. The Joy-Con also now functions as a mouse, which, in our hands-on Nintendo Switch 2 review, we described as “excellent mice”.