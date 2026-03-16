Viral sandwich shop Mondo Sando sets April opening date for South London venue

If you’re into the London foodie TikTok scene, you may well have come across Mondo Sando. With the popularity of its decadent bites growing, and it already ranking among the best sandwiches in London, Mondo Sando's cult hit sandwiches are now set to hit Deptford next month.

Mondo Sando’s new spot will be called Mondo to Go, and will open up shop on April 10th.

As the name suggests, it’s not an eat-in affair. It will be part of Deptford Market Yard, with a good amount of outdoor seating but (very) limited indoor space.

Mondo Sando’s current locations are found at Grove House Tavern in Camberwell and Cafe Mondo in Peckham .

It serves burgers, but the real draw here are its intensely Instagrammable sandwiches, with cross-sections just begging to be photographed.

Among the menu’s favourites are the Mondo Frango, which sees peri-peri chicken, lettuce, matchstick fries and shredded lettuce jammed into a sesame sub roll.

And the Club Tropicana, a sliced turkey sandwich with pineapple hot sauce, provolone, white onion, coriander and avocado crema.

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A meal deal menace

The full menu is well worth checking out, although it will make those with Sainsbury's meal deal lunch plans feel thoroughly depressed.

Mondo to Go will be a lunch-only venue, but you will be able to get sandwiches delivered if you can’t make it to the railway arch under which the place will sit. Other Mondo Sando venues use Uber Eats as delivery partner.

“Yes folks the next chapter in the Mondo Grimoire will be written in sunny Lewisham,” says Mondo Sando.

“We’ve got the keys to a cute little arch just by Deptford rail station… it will become a cute little sandwich shop in a few short weeks, we are going to call it MONDO TO GO because we cannot be consistent and enjoy answering questions very much.”

Mondo Sando began during the pandemic, and got its first long-term residency at the Grove House Tavern in Camberwell before opening up Cafe Mondo in 2024.





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