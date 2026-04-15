5 top-rated eateries coming to Covent Garden's epic food hall, opening in a month

A new food hall is opening up in Covent Garden in a month, and five of the seven restaurants coming to it have been revealed already.

Arcade’s food hall opens on May 15th at 6 Bedford Street, where a massive TGI Friday’s lived until 2022, just off The Strand.

It’s going to be a 12,500 square foot monster of a site, with seven options for food. Here are the ones we know of so far:

Gracey’s — A US East Coast inspired pizzeria also found in St Albans, Battersea and Tottenham Court Road. It serves 12in and 16in pizzas, as well as burrata and gingerbread ice cream.

— A US East Coast inspired pizzeria also found in St Albans, Battersea and Tottenham Court Road. It serves 12in and 16in pizzas, as well as burrata and gingerbread ice cream. Hero — Indian street food from Karam Sethi, who is behind the multi-Michelin-winning JKS Restaurants group. Expect thalis, masala tots and Indian-spiced burgers.

— Indian street food from Karam Sethi, who is behind the multi-Michelin-winning JKS Restaurants group. Expect thalis, masala tots and Indian-spiced burgers. Manna — Claims to offer “the ultimate smash burger experience,” where patties are squished ultra-thin to get a crispy browned crust.

— Claims to offer “the ultimate smash burger experience,” where patties are squished ultra-thin to get a crispy browned crust. Plaza Khao Gaeng — Thai restaurant serving curries, stir fries and salads. A highly regarded spot also found in Borough Yards.

— Thai restaurant serving curries, stir fries and salads. A highly regarded spot also found in Borough Yards. Solis — South American cuisine, and that means an altogether meatier menu, with items like grilled chicken and steak.

Arcade’s Instagram also teased that we can expect “a Greek Cypriot taverna built on generational recipes” as well as Studio Coffee, a “listening space that shifts from day to night” from cafe to cocktail bar.

The five fully named eating options are likely to be familiar if you’ve visited Arcade’s other London food halls, as they are at, or have been at, its Tottenham Court Road and Battersea sites.

Arcade food halls are a solution to those friend group arguments where no-one can quite decide where to go to eat.

Despite being massive, this new Covent Garden Arcade site won’t nearly be the biggest of its spots. That accolade goes to the Battersea Power Station hall, which spans 24,000 square feet, while the Tottenham Court Road one is of similar scale to the Covent Garden space.

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Reservations for Arcade Covent Garden are open now, through its Sevenrooms booking portal — available from May 15th.





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