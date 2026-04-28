Louis Vuitton is celebrating 130 years with a brand new pop up hotel in one of London’s bougiest postcodes

If you’re a normal person, you might celebrate a birthday or an anniversary with a Colin cake, a glass of champagne, and some sort of vague splurge which you chalk up to it being ‘a special occasion’ and ‘a present to yourself.’ If you’re a luxury fashion brand, you do things a little differently – more splurge, and more decadence.

Louis Vuitton might be taking things to a whole new level, celebrating 130 years of its legendary Monogram by creating a two month pop up. It’s no simple pop up either – forget your trestle table and mini freebies, the Atelier is taking over one of London’s most prestigious private member’s clubs, Morton’s, to create a Louis Vuitton Hotel.

The hotel isn’t a Raddison-esque affair, with white bed linen and more floors and rooms than you can remember. The hotel will have a pop up cocktail bar, a restaurant, a Keepall Lobby, a Speedy Room and a Gym, with each room being dedicated to a different essential in their classic range.

(Image credit: Louis Vuitton)

Cafe Alma is one of the opening rooms, located on the first floor overlooking Berkeley Square. As well as a lunch menu with decadent bites like lobster rolls, truffle fries, it will also be serving up Afternoon Tea, complete with sandwiches, petit fours, scones, and entremets. A two-course lunch menu will set you back £65 for a main, a side, and a desert. The Afternoon Tea will set you back around £95 or you could pop in for a ‘Monogram Moment’ which as far as we can tell is fashion-house-jargon for having a spontaneous glass of champagne. There’s The Sweet Moment which is a tea or a coffee with a monogrammed sweet treat for £26, or the Champagne Moment which is basically the same thing but with bubbly and a £48 price tag.

Guests will arrive through the Keepall Lobby which as the name suggests is a tribute to the brand’s travel companion bag. As well as being a display of the different styles and iterations of the bag, guests are encouraged to use the repair the in-house care and repair services – although presumably, this is for LV merch only, rather than getting a mothhole fixed on your old jumper.

(Image credit: Cafe Alma / Louis Vuitton)

Bar Noe is the other foodie spot hosted by the House, set to be more of a party vibe, with DJs and cocktails across Thursday, Friday, and Saturday nights.

Heading further into the hotel and you’ll discover the other rooms carefully designed to show off some of the best of the timeless collection. The Neverfull Gym is an homage to the House’s iconic carry-all, transforming the building’s top floor into a styled space, with a whimsical weight rack installation which reflects the bag’s strength, lightness and versatility. The Speedy Room is a similarly styled space, this time spotlighting LV’s Speedy bag – the modern travel bag which has been used by everyone from movie stars to musicians, and even the odd yummy mummy on the Mayfair school run.

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You can book a table for Cafe Alma across the pop up, either for their ‘signature luncheon’ or the afternoon tea. Tickets for the hotel pop up are already looking fairly sold out, but they do welcome walk ins (subject to availability) so if you are a fashion undergrad, or you’ve watched far too much Emily in Paris, it’s worth popping along to have a look through the Louis Vuitton archives and classics which have been meticulously reimagined for an immersive journey. Head to the Louis Vuitton website to find out more and book a slot.





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