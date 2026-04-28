Free margaritas for Londoners — MOTH Drinks' new pop up shop offers sippable summery giveaway

It’s not really summer summer until you’ve a). smelt a barbecue in 15 degree weather, b). had a Pimms before 5pm and c). whipped out the tinnies on the way to some kind of communal green space.

The good news is that everyone’s favourite canned cocktails, MOTH, is bringing the sunshine in the form of margaritas – and free margaritas at that. Popping up at its very own first-of-its-kind branded corner store in Shoreditch, MOTH: Licence will be giving away 10,000 ice-cold margaritas to sun-soaked sippers passing through Shoreditch High Street.

The pop up – “You, Me, Marg” Shoreditch edition – is a limited-time cocktail corner shop of dreams designed for dropping in, grabbing a drink and wanting to stay for the vibes. Sort of like when you pop out for some kitchen roll and bananas and end up with all the Clubcard reduced goodies, but better. The idea is that the space has that familiar feel of your favourite off-licence – but with all the swagger of a cocktail bar. And lots of delicious, ready-to-pour serves in little black cans. It really goes to show that sometimes you don't need all the fancy flambéd cocktails with sparklers and dry ice all served up in some kind of coverted warehouse to have a lip-smackingly good tipple.

(Image credit: MOTH)

From Thursday 4th to Saturday 6th June (12pm-7pm), MOTH will be giving away 10,000 ice-cold Margarita cocktails on a first come, first served basis. Alongside the drinks, visitors can kick off a margarita summer filled with convenience-themed surprises. There’ll be live DJ sets across all three days, the chance to win prizes, and appearances from the brand partners you love throughout the weekend.

It’s a free shindig that will catapult you into summer feels, bringing the best of corner-shop convenience paired with the cracking cocktail and occasion-ness that a sunny city weekend can bring. Move over off-licence, the MOTH Licence is taking over...

Head to the MOTH Licence at 150 Shoreditch High Street from 4th to 6th June.





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