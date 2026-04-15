Junk smash burgers are coming to Spitalfields Market

More burger options are coming to Spitalfields soon, thanks to Junk.

An advert for the upcoming Junk burger spot in Spitalfields Market has been spotted by the good folk at Hot-Dinners, advertising the restaurant as “coming soon.”

For the uninitiated, Junk is currently found in Soho and Marylebone in London, as well as at Monmartre in Paris, where it was established back in 2021.

Junk serves smashed burgers, where a regular patty’s worth of burger meat is battered within an inch of its life before being slapped onto the griddle, for a quick cook and crispy finish.

Standard Junk burgers come in four sizes, medium to XXL, and in Junk’s “less is more” philosophy that simply means slapping on more cheese and patties.

Plant-based Junk

That’s not your only option, though. Junk also serves a “plant based” burger for the vegetarians and currently offers a “special edition” burger with truffle sauce. Junk is also advertising a limited Miso Smash burger across its social channels, which enhances the burger basics with “cucumber tsukemono and miso sriracha mayo.” It's available until May 9th.

Plus, for the standard burger you can add — or leave out — pickles, fried onion and jalapeño slices. Your sides options are fries and Panko fried chicken. It also offers cookies for dessert.

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Junk is yet to announce the new site on either its social channels or website, and we don’t have an exact date for its opening yet. But it can't be too far off.

It’s not going to be without competition in the local area, though. As well as the renowned Bleecker Burger in Old Spitalfields Market itself, within a stroll there’s Coqbul and trusty old Honest Burger on Widegate Street.





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