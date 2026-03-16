London's oldest Indian restaurant turns 100 — but may be forced to close soon

London’s oldest Indian restaurant, Veeraswamy, turns 100 today. But under current plans it’s also set to close, potentially this year.

Veeraswamy opened in 1926 and has just hit its 100th anniversary. It sits at the bottom of Regent Street in Victory House, although you actually access the restaurant through an elevator entrance on Swallow Street.

It’s a London culinary institution, but could well be forced to shut up shop later this year, thanks to no less than the Crown Estate.

That’s Veeraswamy’s landlord. And the Crown Estate plans to refurbish the building, which is Grade II listed, and kick the restauranteurs out.

“Culinary heritage”

Veeraswamy’s tenancy actually ran out last Summer, but it has been permitted to continue operating after raising legal action at the non-renewal of its lease.

Under normal conditions, Veeraswamy wouldn’t have much of a claim here. But it has what’s known as a protected tenancy. The outcome of the appeal is expected to be announced later this year, but not before July 2026.

The Crown Estate’s argument is the refurbishment is too extensive for the restaurant to stay in place while the works are done. Veeraswamy argues “compromises are possible” and that such a long-standing restaurant should not be forced to close, as a place of “culinary heritage.”

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Last year the restaurant kicked off a petition, which to date has attracted 20,489 signatories. Veeraswamy has also asked the king to step in and turn its fortunes around, but according to the BBC Buckingham Palace has said it’s a matter for the Crown Estate to sort out.

Who knows how this one will end, but for now at least you can still dine at Veeraswamy.

Dishes on the menu include classics like chicken Makhani and more exotic fare like roast duck vindaloo and lobster Malabar curry — at £68 a serving.

Or if you’re after a deal, Veeraswamy also offers pre-theatre and lunch deals. You’ll pay £40 for a two-course pre-theatre dinner, £45 for three-course, the limitation being you have to dine between 5:30pm and 6:15pm.

The weekend lunch menu costs £42 for a two-course sitting, £48 for a three-course feast.

Veeraswamy currently holds one Michelin star, which it was awarded a decade ago in 2016.





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